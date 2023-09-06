Brown victorious in Posse Country; Port Royal’s Tuscarora 50 ahead

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (September 5, 2023) – Brian Brown’s annual fall pilgrimage to the Keystone State kicked off with a bang, not only attaining three top-five scores in four main event starts, but highlighting his trip thus far with a main event win, doing so at Selinsgrove Speedway in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, September 3. For Brown, the victory bumped his season win total to seven, his first in Pennsylvania Posse Country, simultaneously securing the Higginsville, Missouri, native a $5,000 payday.

In addition, Brown, ace of the Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, HAWK Hunting, Ditzfeld Transfer, No. 21 sprint car, opened his trek east with a fifth-place run in Williams Grove Speedway’s Jim and Sandy Kline Tribute on Friday, September 1, all of which capped with a third-place performance in Port Royal Speedway’s annual Labor Day Classic on Monday afternoon, September 4.

Starting from the pole position, Brown’s Labor Day Classic campaign had the initial potential to conclude with another victory lane appearance, that until contact with the outside retaining wall, mixed with accidental contact with another competitor while battling for the race lead, knocked something loose within his suspension. As noted, “Blackjack” went on to finish third.

Brown’s only sour note of his extended weekend occurred at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday, September 2; he was scored 17th.

“We love having the opportunity to compete in Central Pennsylvania, and to start our annual Fall visit with three top fives in four starts says so much about this Casey’s/FVP team and our potential. It’s up to us to keep this momentum going and put ourselves in great positions going forward,” Brown stated. “Hats off to the fans. They make us feel so welcome. It’s a joy to come out here and spend time with everyone. It’s going to be a great few weeks.”

ON DECK:

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2023 campaign with a trip to Port Royal, Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway “Speed Palace” on Thursday through Saturday, September 7-9. The 56th Annual Tuscarora 50 will be the weekend headliner, highlighted by back-to-back $10,000-to-win preliminaries on Thursday and Friday, all of which followed by the 50-lap, $56,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 finale on Saturday.

Brian Brown Racing would like to thank Casey's, FVP, Andy's Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Mt. Dew Overdrive, HAWK Hunting, Ditzfeld Transfer, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Maxim Chassis, J.D. Welding & Machine, Waldinger, Smiley's Racing Products, Wolfe Eye Clinic, Mid Mo Equipment, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem's Helmets, Factory Kahne Shocks, Cometic Gaskets, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Lincoln Electric, K&N Filters, HostIowa.net, Fultz Excavating, Restless Spirits Distillery, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, AL Driveline, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Kenny's Components, Rod End Supply, Winter's Performance Products, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Hoosier Tires, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Ultra-Lite Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, Bam Roller Lifters, Outerwears, MPD, All Star Performance, 6B Apparel, MSD Ignition and Garrett Racing Engines for their continued support.

