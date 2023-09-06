OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN ENTRIES TOP 50

September 5, 2023 – ‘Davey Hamilton Jr’s Open Wheel Showdown’ officials today confirmed today that the entry list for the December 1-2, 2023, 50k event has now at 51 entries. The $155,000 total purse for this event is attracting the top names in the sport.

Representatives from nearly every pavement sprint car series in North America have already filed an entry. Must See Racing, 500 Sprint Car Tour, Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series, Speed Tour, NSRA, Northwest Sprint Tour, Gunslingers, USAC Silver Crown Series, Inland Winged Sprints, and Granite Super Sprints are all currently represented.

Promoter Davey Hamilton Jr. announced last week that he was cutting entries off at 75. That leaves only 24 spots left with several drivers of note who plan to attend but haven’t filed an entry as of yet.

“This has been absolutely incredible” explained Hamilton Jr. “We have some TBA’s who are entered, and let me tell you, some of those spots are very well known in the racing world. This event will help our sport in a lot of ways. There are so many partners involved helping to make this event possible. This event should be bigger every year from all avenues, but if we don’t all work together to help grow this thing, it won’t be possible. I need everyone to help grow this event”.

The event will also include a $10k to win National Midget event that will put the total purse over $200,000 for both races.

Hamilton Jr. hinted on several big announcements regarding this event in the coming weeks including tire prices and Facebook live events where competitors can ask questions and get up to date on all things Open Wheel Showdown. For updated information please follow the Open Wheel Showdown Facebook page or visit www.openwheelshowdown.com

WING SPRINT CAR ENTRY LIST AS OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2023

Bobby Santos III

Tristen Spiers

Ryan Burdett

Jarett Burdett

Aaron Willison

Cory Lockwood

Davey Hamilton Jr.

Austin Carter

DJ Lyons

Dude Teate

Dylan Reynolds

TJ Sneva

Casey Tillman

TBA (Sam Pierce Racing)

TBA (Sam Pierce Racing)

Tyler Roahrig

Rob Grice

Mike Hathaway

Natalie Waters

Jeff Montgomery

Shane Butler

Mike Murgoitio

Bryan Riddle

Ed Novak

Justin Kawahata

Mike Anderson

Drew Crenshaw

Robbie Price

Eric Humphries

TBA (Mott Bolding Motorsports)

Audra Sasselli

Levi Rose

TBA (Davey Hamilton Racing)

Riley Rogers

Jake Trainor

Richie Larson

Kody Swanson

Anthony Quintana

Brad Aumen

Monty Bergener

J.J. Dutton

Kevin Schramek

Ryan Litt

Bryan Gossel

Austyn Gossel

Brian Warf

TBA (Kirk Morgan Racing)

TBA (Kirk Morgan Racing)

TBA (Jim Waters Racing)

TBA (Jim Waters Racing)