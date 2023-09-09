Kelly Miller Wins ASCS Frontier Region Feature at Gallatin

BEGRADE, MT (September 8, 2023) — Kelly Miller won the ASCS Frontier Region feature Friday at Gallatin Speedway. Phil Dietz, Joe Perry, Kory Wermling, and Trever Kirkland rounded out the top five.
ASCS Frontier Region
Gallatin Speedway
Belgrade, Montana
Friday, September 8, 2023
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 2JR-Kelly Miller[1]
2. 37-Trever Kirkland[5]
3. 9K-Kory Wermling[4]
4. 24M-Ian Myers[2]
5. 0J-Jeremy McCune[6]
6. 81-Darren Smith[3]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 28-Joe Perry[1]
2. 2-James Setters[2]
3. 72-Phil Dietz[5]
4. 38B-Bryan Brown[3]
5. 01-Richard Bailey[4]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 2JR-Kelly Miller[1]
2. 72-Phil Dietz[2]
3. 28-Joe Perry[3]
4. 9K-Kory Wermling[5]
5. 37-Trever Kirkland[4]
6. 2-James Setters[6]
7. 0J-Jeremy McCune[7]
8. 24M-Ian Myers[8]
9. 38B-Bryan Brown[9]
10. 81-Darren Smith[11]
11. 01-Richard Bailey[10]