PLYMOUTH TO DECIDE MSR CHAMPIONSHIP CHASE

From Must See Racing

September 12, 2023 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Engine Pro is set for its final race of the 2023 season this Saturday Night at Plymouth Motor Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana. The stage is set for a thrilling final to the 2023 championship chase.

Going into Saturday’s final event, current point leader Jason Blonde holds a 15-point lead over defending champion Charlie Schultz. Blonde’s 15-point margin is anything but safe. MSR awards a significant number of points for qualifying and heat races. If Blonde intends to win his first MSR championship, he must qualify well and run good in the heat race and feature event.

Shultz has been a qualifying sensation this year. He currently has 5 Fast Time awards this season. If he could somehow set quick time at Plymouth, he could close the point’s gap ahead of the feature event. If that scenario plays out, we could see a drama filled feature event that would decide the 2023 championship chase.

The 2023 MSR season has been one of the most competitive seen in years. There have been 6 different feature winners thus far including first time winner Davey Hamilton Jr.

Hamilton Jr. enters the Plymouth final as one of the hottest drivers in the country. He is currently on a two-race MSR win streak. He is also on an overall three-race win streak that includes a USAC Silver Crown Series victory.

The lineup for this Saturday’s event will be stout as evidence of the early entry list. In addition to Blonde, Schultz, and Hamilton Jr., several other top drivers are entered. Hometown hero Tyler Roahrig headlines a list that also includes Chris Neuenschwander, Joe Liguori, Brady Allum, Rick Holley, Bobby Komisarski, Tommy Nichols, Joe Speakman, Kevin Mingus, Teddy Alberts, Quintin Saayman, and Jeff Bloom among others.

A huge crowd is expected as this will be the first winged asphalt sprint car race at the track since the dirt was removed from the asphalt prior to last season. Jimmy McCune won the last winged asphalt sprint car race at the track on September 9, 2011.