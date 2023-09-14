All Star championship chase continues with Fremont Speedway’s Jim & Joanne Ford Classic

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 13, 2023) – With $80,000 on the line, Fremont Speedway’s annual Jim & Joanne Ford Classic will prove to play a pivotal role in the 2023 All Star owner title, set to blast off officially Friday evening, September 15, with a $6,000-to-win preliminary program. The weekend will cap with a $10,000-to-win finale on Saturday, September 16.

As hinted, the 2023 All Star owner chase is as close as it’s ever been with only 14 points separating two-time and defending All Star champions, Clauson Marshall Racing, from season-long rival, Rudeen Racing. Although the All Star driver title is an important achievement for any competitor, currently led by Rudeen Racing’s own Zeb Wise, the overall owner championship is what receives the $80,000 payday.

Vermeer Motorsports is currently third in the All Star owner chase, followed by Lane Racing, and Bryan Grove Racing.

Although plagued by Mother Nature, the All Stars will roll into Fremont Speedway fresh off of a stint in Pennsylvania Posse Country, visiting the “Speed Palace” that is Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, on September 7-9. Wet weather would ultimately ruin competition on Thursday and Saturday, but it was “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney who earned the limelight between the rain showers, capturing Friday’s $10,000-to-win The Night Before The Tuscarora 50. It was Courtney’s first-ever All Star win at Port Royal, as well as his first-ever at the Speedway in general – with a wing on.

Fremont Speedway hosted the traveling All Stars on one other occasion in 2023, and despite it being conducted during Ohio Sprint Speedweek, it was Pennsylvania invader, Danny Dietrich, who claimed the top honors, stealing the show from Cap Henry and earning a $10,000 payday. “Double-D” secured his trip to victory lane with a last lap, last corner takeover.

Those wanting to learn more about Fremont Speedway’s annual Jim & Joanne Ford Classic can do so by visiting Fremont Speedway online at www.fremontohspeedway.com.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions OWNER Standings (As of 9/7):

Clauson Marshall Racing – 4986

Rudeen Racing – 4972

Vermeer Motorsports – 4854

Lane Racing – 4698

Bryan Grove Racing – 4546

Seeling Motorsports – 4278

Bill McCandless Ford – 4246

D3 Motorsports Group – 3898

Premier Motorsports – 2724

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 9/7):

Zeb Wise – 4862

Chris Windom – 4698

Tyler Courtney – 4183

Sye Lynch – 3990

Conner Morrell – 3898

J.J. Hickle – 3840

Tim Shaffer – 3756

Kerry Madsen – 2468

Parker Price-Miller – 2466

Scotty Thiel – 2368

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.