Port Royal Speedway’s 56th Tuscarora 50 rescheduled for Thursday, October 5

By Tyler Altmeyer

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (September 14, 2023) – With Mother Nature stepping in and interfering with Port Royal Speedway’s annual Tuscarora 50 on its original date, “Speed Palace” and Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials are ready to try again and will now host the historic blockbuster on Thursday, October 5. The $60,000-to-win program will start from scratch with a new round of qualifying kicking-off the mid-week showcase.

Should weather become a factor, a rain date of Sunday, October 8, will be utilized.

Fans are reminded that free camping will be available for the Tuscarora 50 and all wristbands from the rained-out Tuscarora 50 on Saturday, September 9, will be recognized at the gate. Those wanting to seek additional information pertaining to Port Royal Speedway’s Tuscarora 50 should do so by following along on all of the track’s respective social media channels, as well as online at www.portroyalspeedway.com.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will first turn their attention to Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, where the Series will headline two, full programs on Friday and Saturday, September 15-16. Dubbed the Jim & Joanne Ford Classic, the two-day special will feature a total winner’s share equaling $16,000; $6,000 to be awarded on Friday and $10,000 on Saturday.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions OWNER Standings (As of 9/7):

Clauson Marshall Racing – 4986

Rudeen Racing – 4972

Vermeer Motorsports – 4854

Lane Racing – 4698

Bryan Grove Racing – 4546

Seeling Motorsports – 4278

Bill McCandless Ford – 4246

D3 Motorsports Group – 3898

Premier Motorsports – 2724

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 9/7):

Zeb Wise – 4862

Chris Windom – 4698

Tyler Courtney – 4183

Sye Lynch – 3990

Conner Morrell – 3898

J.J. Hickle – 3840

Tim Shaffer – 3756

Kerry Madsen – 2468

Parker Price-Miller – 2466

Scotty Thiel – 2368