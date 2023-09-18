Williams Grove 61st Annual National Open Just Two Weeks Away

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The most recent edition of the biggest and richest sprint car race in the East returns to Williams Grove Speedway in two weeks as the 61st annual Champion Racing Oil National Open is slated for Friday and Saturday, September 29 and 30.

Sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series, the two-day affair will find all eyes focused on the Mechanicsburg oval.

Slated for Sept. 29, the National Open Preliminary will feature a 25-lap main paying $10,000 to the winner on Friday night.

Then on Saturday, September 30, the 2023 40-lap Champion Racing Oil National Open will continue the tradition of posting the biggest winner’s share in the history of the oval at $75,000 to take the win.

The National Open will see the 2023 Williams Grove Speedway Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car series champion crowned at the conclusion of Saturday’s main event.

Just like last season, the battle for the track crown will again come down to the Open itself and also just like last year, it seems it will be Freddie Rahmer and Danny Dietrich scrapping it out for the laurels.

Last year, Dietrich took the point lead and title with his run in the 40-lap Open.

Pennsylvania Posse favorite Lance Dewease is the defending Champion Racing Oil National Open winner.

Dewease’s score in the event last year was the fifth of his career. He also took the preliminary event last year,

Adult general admission for September 29 is set at $35 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $15. Adult admission for September 30 is $45 with youth priced at $20.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Both nights of action are slated to get underway at 7:30 pm.

Fireworks will be part of the program each night.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.