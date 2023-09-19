Hot and hectic SCCT point battle converges in Petaluma for $5,000-to-win Adobe Cup

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…For the second consecutive season the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards is primed to sanction the $5,000-to-win “Adobe Cup” at Petaluma Speedway this Saturday.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour title chase is as close as it has been in months heading to Petaluma Speedway, with the top-three separated by just 19-markers.

The evening of family fun at the 12th annual Adobe Cup marks the final season appearance for SCCT at Sonoma County’s longest running entertainment venue. Following this Saturday’s outing the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will have just two events remaining in 2023.

Adding to the excitement at the event will be the annual Bob McCoy Super Stock Memorial.

The familiar Petaluma 3/8-mile oval routinely produces thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing, as lapped traffic can create some of the most frenetic competition of any venue on tour. Please note the facility features an earlier start time, with the Pit Meeting at 4pm and cars on track directly after.

“We look forward to having the Sprint Car Challenge Tour as part of the 12th annual Adobe Cup this weekend,” said Petaluma Speedway Promoter Rick Faeth. “We don’t have as many Winged Sprint Car shows nowadays, but the fans have certainly flocked to the track when we have. The Bob McCoy Memorial has also become a big stock car race, so we think this will be a superb two division program for everyone to attend.”

With just three events remaining in the SCCT season the battle for the championship is shaping up to be an intense one. Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox continues to lead the way, but Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery has closed the gap to just four points going into Petaluma on Saturday.

During the Sprint Car Challenge Tour appearance at the track in June, Cox brought home a third-place finish behind winner Colby Copeland and runner up Justin Sanders. Two seasons ago however, Montgomery tallied his first career SCCT win at Petaluma and hopes to add a second to try and wrestle the point lead away.

Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield is lurking back in third and is only 19-points behind Cox for the top-spot. Bloomfield is fresh off a solid run with the World of Outlaws in Placerville last Saturday and ran sixth at the SCCT Petaluma event in June. Shane Golobic and Rookie of the Year leader Chance Grasty round out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 among the Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings going into the Adobe Cup are Dominic Gorden, Mitchell Faccinto, Luke Hayes, Sanders and Sean Becker. The owner standings lead for Dale Miller Racing has also ballooned to 126-points as the season winds down.

Tickets and Details:

Adult tickets at Petaluma Speedway this Saturday September 23rd cost $22 while seniors, juniors and military with ID cost $18. Kids 6-11 will be $12, with five and under being admitted free. Tickets can be purchased via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1869/tickets/1353048 or at the gate on Saturday.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 3:45pm with cars on track at 4:15. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying, and racing will follow.

The event will follow the standard SCCT muffler rule, which is either the Large Flowmaster or Large Spintech Muffler as described in the rulebook.

The Petaluma Speedway is located in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards race. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, CaliDirt.TV, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, D&D Roofing, Sierra Foothills Wine Services, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.