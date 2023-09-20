History Will Be Made In CRSA Sprints Visit To Genesee Speedway Friday

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products will make history on Friday night at Genesee Speedway, promoted by Kurt and Bonnie Stebbins.

The “Future Stars of Sprint Cars” will tackle the three-eighths-mile clay oval located on the Genesee County Fairgrounds as part of the track’s “Topless Nationals Weekend.” 305 sprint cars will be joined by the Crate Late Models, Pro Mods, Street Stocks and Mini Stocks. More information for Genesee’s weekend of speed can be found on their website www.genesee-speedway.com

Genesee Speedway will join CRSA as the twenty-fourth different facility visited in the series’ eighteenth season across five US States and one Canadian Province. 2022 saw CRSA visit Skyline Raceway Motorsports Park for the first time in ten years but hasn’t added a brand new track to their list since Land of Legends Raceway joined the CRSA family in 2018.

The competition should be great as only very select drivers have notes on the facility which would only include drivers with 360 experience at “The Place To Race.” That drivers list includes Chad Miller, Dan Craun and Blake Warner. Warner is fresh off his career best finish of second at Fonda Speedway Friday night and will be riding the momentum into Western New York.

Fonda winner Jordan Hutton carries a forty-five-point lead into Genesee Friday night with just two races remaining in the 2023 campaign. Second place in the standings is Dalton Herrick who is riding momentum of his own with a streak of five-straight Top 5 finishes. Unfortunately for Herrick, Hutton has won, finished second or finished third in four of those five races.

John Cunningham, Thomas Radivoy and Ron Greek have also fared well on bullring-style layouts. Genesee will test crew chiefs just as much as the drivers behind the wheel this weekend.

The points title for 2023 will likely be shaped this weekend as the Series Championship looms at Afton Motorsports Park on Friday October 6 off Interstate 88 in Afton, NY.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2023 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

