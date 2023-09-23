Lachlan McHugh Wins Feature at Toowoomba

TOOWOOMBA, QLD (September 22, 2023) — Lachlan McHugh won the feature event Saturday night during “Thunder on the Downs” at Hi-Tec Oils Speedway. McHugh took the lead from Brock Hallet in the closing laps of the feature event for his seventh win of the 2023 calendar year and first in the current season in Australia. Ryan Newton, Hallett, Jamie Veal, and Luke Oldfield rounded out the top five.
HI-Tec Oils Speedway
Toowoomba, Queensland
Saturday, September 22, 2023
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
2. Q66-Ryan Newton
3. Q5-Brock Hallett
4. V35-Jamie Veal
5. Q17-Luke Oldfield
6. NS4-Ian Madsen
7. A1-Jock Goodyer
8. N47-Marcus Dumesny
9. T33-Brody Appleby
10. Q91-Taylor Prosser
11. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
12. Q95-Tyler Stralow
13. Q10-Adam Butler
14. Q67-Trent Vardy
15. N42-Zac Pacchiarotta
16. V60-Jordyn Charge
17. Q69-Mick Sauer
18. NQ10-Jy Corbet
19. NS14-Micheal Stewart
20. Q16-Jack Bell