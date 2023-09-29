Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: September 29-31, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023

Beatrice Speedway Beatrice, NE United Rebel Sprint Series
Beatrice Speedway Beatrice, NE Malvern Sprint Series
Fulton Speedway Fulton, NY Empire Super Sprints Outlaw 200 Weekend
Georgetown Speedway Georgetown, DE USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Humberstone Speedway Port Colborne, ONT Action Sprint Tour – National
Humberstone Speedway Port Colborne, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints
Kings Speedway Hanford, CA Sprint Car Challenge Tour Cotton Classic
Kings Speedway Hanford, CA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints Winter Nationals
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Winter Nationals
Madera Speedway Madera, CA Supermodifieds
Michael’s Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Little Guy Nationals
the Dirt Track at IMS Speedway, IN USAC National Midget Car Series BC 39
the Douglas County Dirt Track Roseburg, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Western States Finals
Unity Raceway Unity, ME Sprint Cars of New England
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws National Open

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS Arizona Non-Wing Sprints
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ Challenge Cup Sprint Cars
Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Washington Midget Racing Association
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints
Greenville Speedway Greenville, MS Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Gumbo Nationals
Humberstone Speedway Port Colborne, ONT Action Sprint Tour – National
Humberstone Speedway Port Colborne, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series
I-76 Speedway Fort Morgan, CO Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association Rick Shell Championship
Indianapolis Speedrome Indianapolis, IN USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series
Kings Speedway Hanford, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Morrie Williams Twin-20’s
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints Winter Nationals
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Winter Nationals
Lee USA Speedway Lee, NH NEMA Lites
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Madera Speedway Madera, CA NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
Madera Speedway Madera, CA Supermodifieds
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Michael’s Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Little Guy Nationals
Mohave Valley Speedway Mohave Valley, AZ Western Midget Racing
Montpelier Motor Speedway Montpelier, IN Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Murray Bridge Speedway Bridge East, SA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Amiati Classic
Path Valley Speedway Spring Run, PA Non-Wing  Super Sportsman
Path Valley Speedway Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Adobe Cup II
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Interstate Racing Association
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Fall Nationals
Rocket Raceway Park Petty, TX ASCS 410 Elite Outlaw Sprint Series
Rocket Raceway Park Petty, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing  Sprints
Salina Highbanks Speedway Salina, OK Oil Capital Racing Series
Shenandoah Speedway Shenahdoah, VA Virginia Sprint Series
Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Winged Limited Sprints
the Dirt Track at IMS Speedway, IN USAC National Midget Car Series BC 39
the Douglas County Dirt Track Roseburg, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Western States Finals
Thunder Road Speedbowl Barre, VT New England Supermodified Series
Tri-County Speedway Hudson, NC USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws National Open

Sunday, September 31, 2023

Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sandusky Speedway Sandusky, OH Outlaw 350 SuperModified Series