Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: September 29-31, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023
|Beatrice Speedway
|Beatrice, NE
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Beatrice Speedway
|Beatrice, NE
|Malvern Sprint Series
|Fulton Speedway
|Fulton, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Outlaw 200 Weekend
|Georgetown Speedway
|Georgetown, DE
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Humberstone Speedway
|Port Colborne, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour – National
|Humberstone Speedway
|Port Colborne, ONT
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|Kings Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour
|Cotton Classic
|Kings Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|Winter Nationals
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Winter Nationals
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|Supermodifieds
|Michael’s Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Little Guy Nationals
|the Dirt Track at IMS
|Speedway, IN
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|BC 39
|the Douglas County Dirt Track
|Roseburg, OR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Western States Finals
|Unity Raceway
|Unity, ME
|Sprint Cars of New England
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|World of Outlaws
|National Open
Saturday, September 30, 2023
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|ASCS Arizona Non-Wing Sprints
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|Challenge Cup Sprint Cars
|Evergreen Speedway
|Monroe, WA
|Washington Midget Racing Association
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Greenville Speedway
|Greenville, MS
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|Gumbo Nationals
|Humberstone Speedway
|Port Colborne, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour – National
|Humberstone Speedway
|Port Colborne, ONT
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|I-44 Riverside Speedway
|Oklahoma City, OK
|POWRi West Midget Car Series
|I-76 Speedway
|Fort Morgan, CO
|Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
|Rick Shell Championship
|Indianapolis Speedrome
|Indianapolis, IN
|USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series
|Kings Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Morrie Williams Twin-20’s
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|Winter Nationals
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Winter Nationals
|Lee USA Speedway
|Lee, NH
|NEMA Lites
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|Supermodifieds
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|Michael’s Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Little Guy Nationals
|Mohave Valley Speedway
|Mohave Valley, AZ
|Western Midget Racing
|Montpelier Motor Speedway
|Montpelier, IN
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Amiati Classic
|Path Valley Speedway
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Path Valley Speedway
|Spring Run, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Adobe Cup II
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Fall Nationals
|Rocket Raceway Park
|Petty, TX
|ASCS 410 Elite Outlaw Sprint Series
|Rocket Raceway Park
|Petty, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Salina Highbanks Speedway
|Salina, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Shenandoah Speedway
|Shenahdoah, VA
|Virginia Sprint Series
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Central Point, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|the Dirt Track at IMS
|Speedway, IN
|USAC National Midget Car Series
|BC 39
|the Douglas County Dirt Track
|Roseburg, OR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Western States Finals
|Thunder Road Speedbowl
|Barre, VT
|New England Supermodified Series
|Tri-County Speedway
|Hudson, NC
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|World of Outlaws
|National Open
Sunday, September 31, 2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sandusky Speedway
|Sandusky, OH
|Outlaw 350 SuperModified Series