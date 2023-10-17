POIRIER TAKES SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS WIN AT BROCKVILLE FALL NATIONALS

From SOS

BROCKVILLE, Ont. (October 14, 2023) – Night number two of the DIRT Outlaw Apparel/King Edward Auto Parts Fall Nationals saw another packed pit area and a packed grandstand at Brockville Ontario Speedway.

The Southern Ontario Sprints series held its season finale at Brockville, and Jordan Poirier was the dominant force early on, looking to join his uncle Steve as a Fall Nationals champion. Poirier led the way over Ryan Turner, Darren Dryden, Shone Evans and Matt Billings. Poirier was on autopilot, but Shone Evans was determined to get to the front; Evans was up to second on lap 15 and closing in on the leader.

A quick yellow bunched the field up for a final restart; when the green flew, Poirier got the jump he wanted and pulled away over the final laps to secure his first Fall Nationals 360 Sprint Car title. Shone Evans, Ryan Turner, Darren Dryden and Matt Tanner completed the top five.

Ryan Turner took the $100 Ackland Insurance Quick Time Award while Shone Evans earned the $150 Trailer Pros Canada Hard Charger Award.

Dylan Westbrook had already clinched the 2023 Southern Ontario Sprints championship before the season finale. Please visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for race results, points standings, and more information about the 2023 Southern Ontario Sprints season presented by Tammy 10 Media and Nitro 54 Variety.

Southern Ontario Sprints 360 Sprint Car Series

Statistical Report – Saturday, October 14, 2023

Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, Ontario, Canada

Nitro 54 Variety A-Main [Started] 25 laps

1. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 2. 87X-Shone Evans[6]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[1]; 4. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]; 5. 90T-Matt Tanner[5]; 6. 9-Liam Martin[8]; 7. 36M-Matt Billings[4]; 8. 24-Bobby Hackel IV[11]; 9. 41-Dalton Rombough[9]; 10. 11-Chris Jones[7]; 11. 13-Evan Reynolds[12]; 12. 77T-Tyeller Powless[13]; 13. 42W-Rick Wilson[10]; 14. 15W-April Wilson[14]

Awards

Trailer Pros Canada Hard Charger ($150) – Shone Evans +4

Ackland Insurance Quick Time ($100) – Ryan Turner 12.504 seconds

Creative Edge Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 36M-Matt Billings[1]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner[4]; 3. 87X-Shone Evans[3]; 4. 41-Dalton Rombough[2]; 5. 42W-Rick Wilson[6]; 6. 15W-April Wilson[7]; 7. 77T-Tyeller Powless[5]

Creative Edge Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 90T-Matt Tanner[1]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 4. 11-Chris Jones[5]; 5. 24-Bobby Hackel IV[6]; 6. 9-Liam Martin[4]; 7. 13-Evan Reynolds[7]

SOS Media

Website: www.southernontariosprints.com

Twitter: @SOSsprints

Facebook: SouthernOntarioSprints

Instagram: southernontariosprints

About the Southern Ontario Sprints tour: Founded in 1996, the Southern Ontario Sprints series is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. Each points-paying event on the 2023 schedule will pay a minimum of $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start, while a dozen events will pay $2,500-to-win or more, including five Nitro 54 Variety Super Series events paying at least $3,000-to-win. A points fund in excess of $16,000 will be divided among competitors thanks to the support of Tammy Ten Media, and selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. The fastest qualifier for each SOS event will receive $100 from Ackland Insurance, while the Hard Charger in each A-Main will receive $100 from Trailer Pros Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.com for more information.