National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Sweepstakes Car/Auction Set for World Finals!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, October 31, 2023 – The Triple X/Al Parker Engines National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Sweepstakes 410 sprint car is making an appearance this week at the World Finals at the Dirt Track in Concord, North Carolina Wednesday through Saturday! The World of Outlaws sprint cars, World of Outlaws late models and the Super DIRTcars are concluding their 2023 season this weekend in Charlotte. The sweepstakes car will be located under the grandstand, so make sure to get your tickets!

Also, don’t miss the live auction, with proceeds split between the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in Walton, Kentucky and the Dirt Motorsports Hall of Fame in Weedsport, New York. That auction will be held at the zMAX Dragway Pavilion on Saturday, November 4 at 11 a.m.! Don’t miss your opportunity to grab your choice of die-casts, photos and much more!

The sweepstakes sprint car will be given away Monday, December 23, 2024.

The sweepstakes sprint car features a Triple X chassis and is powered by an Al Parker Engines 410 engine. The car is the fifteenth to be awarded by the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, which receives all proceeds. The bi-annual program includes donations from sprint car manufacturers across the country.

Sponsors involved with the sweepstakes car include…

Triple X Race Co., Al Parker Engines, Winters Performance, All Pro Cylinder Heads, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Donovan Blocks, KSE, MSD, Wilwood, Saldana Racing Products, TJ Forged, Sage Fruit, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Ultra Shield, All Star Performance, Smith Titanium, Callies, PWR/CR, CP Carillo, HRP Wings, BAM Lifters, FW Shocks, Rod End Supply, Hoosier Tire, King Racing Products, Quick-Car, RacingBars.com, MPI, Schoenfeld, Clevite/Mahle, Total Seal, Trend, Cometic, Tachman and Design Studio 66.

Tickets can also be purchased at www.WinASprintCar.com!

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!