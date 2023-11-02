Brian Brown Racing and Casey’s extend partnership with multi-year agreement

By Tyler Altmeyer

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (November 2, 2023) – Five-time Knoxville Raceway track champion and reigning 360 Knoxville Nationals champion, Brian Brown, is pleased to announce that Casey’s will extend its partnership with Brian Brown Racing through a multi-year agreement, continuing a longstanding and successful tradition that dates to 2010.

Headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, Casey’s chain of convenience stores, famously known for their handmade, delicious pizza, serves communities in 16 states with 2500 locations situated throughout much of the Midwestern and Southern United States.

“For over a decade, Casey’s has proudly invested time and resources to bring visibility and excitement to sprint car racing and motorsports. Today, we’re incredibly excited to announce our renewed sponsorship with Brian for the 2024-25 race season,” said Katie Petru, Director, Communications at Casey’s. “Brian Brown and his team have been great partners in helping us promote our handmade, delicious pizza among other Casey’s favorites like MTN DEW Overdrive, and we look forward to continuing to share the love for the sport with race car fans and our guests and team members across the communities we serve.”

“All of us at Brian Brown Racing are excited, as well as grateful, to continue our partnership with Casey’s,” Brian Brown stated. “We love Casey’s mission and we look forward to representing the company, as well as each and every one of their 43,000 employees, at the highest level. With that hopefully comes a lot of victory lane appearances, and a lot of nights celebrating with Casey’s handmade, delicious pizza.”

Although headlines for the new year are already underway, Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing still have work to do, as they are set to tackle The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina, for the annual World of Outlaws World Finals on Wednesday through Saturday, November 1-4.

ABOUT CASEY’S:

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.