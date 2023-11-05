HAMILTON JR. GRABS SOUTHERN SPRINT CAR LOOT ONLY TO GIVE IT AWAY

Inverness, Florida – (November 4, 2023) Davey Hamilton Jr. captured the second annual ‘Sandi DeCaire Classic 41’ Saturday night at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida. The BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series event was worth $4100 for Hamilton Jr’s efforts.

Steven Hollinger got the jump at the start of the 41-lap feature event from his outside starting spot. He appeared strong in the early laps and had built up a sizeable lead wheeling the Mike Blake owned #81. Hamilton Jr. had worked his wat though the field from his twelfth place starting position.

A late race caution allowed Hamiton to gain more track position and on lap 26 Hamilton made his pass for the lead just before the start / finish line and never looked back.

It was the fourth series win for the defending series champion this season despite not having run a series evet since June 10.

Hamilton Jr. was followed to the stripe by Sport Allen, Daniel Miller, Joe Liguori, and Steven Hollinger rounding out the top five. Current series points leader Daniel Miller, with his third-place finish, all but wrapped up the 2023 championship with a strong finish and only one race remaining.

Ray Bragg Jr. was the night’s 602 Crate winner.

In victory lane Hamilton Jr. and car owner Kirk Morgan announced they were donating their $4100 race winnings. “I, along with Kirk Morgan Racing, have dedicated our earnings from tonight to the Dutton family and the Childrens Dream Fund” explained Hamilton Jr. after the race. “Sadie Dutton is fighting through and beating Cancer”.

Sadie Dutton is the daughter of JJ Dutton, who competed in the event. She was named the trophy queen for this years ‘Sandi DeCaire Classic 41’ and was present in victory lane when Hamilton Jr. explained where his race earnings were going to.

The finish:

1. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr.; 2. 88a-Sport Allen; 3. 5-Daniel Miller; 4. 68-Joe Ligouri; 5. 81-Steven Hollinger; 6. 13-Scotty Adema; 7. 25-Bruce Brantley; 8. 3x-Bo Hartley; 9. 83-Bryan Riddle; 10. 32-Ray Bragg Jr.; 11. 87jr-Brady Allum; 12. 13x-Ryan Adema; 13. 86s-JJ Dutton; 14. 7-Larry Brazil Jr.; 15. 61-Colton Bettis; 16. 7b-Billy Boyd; 17. 93r-Dylan Reynolds; 18. 555-Jimmy Dixson; 19. 93-Dude Teate; 20. 85-Rex Hollinger; 21. 55-Tommy Nichols