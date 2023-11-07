Justin Sanders Closes Sprint Car Challenge Tour Season With Win and Clinches Owner Championship for Dale Miller Motorsports

PETERSEN MEDIA

In the end, it was a fitting way to cap off a championship season with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Winning the season opening event back in March and putting Dale Miller Motorsports atop the owners standings, Justin Sanders bookended the SCCT campaign with a win during Saturday’s season finale, and gave his team the coveted Owner Championship.

“Dale Miller Motorsports and I have been together for quite a while now, and now help Dale and Tara get a championship like this is special,” Justin Sanders said. “We have been extremely fast for so many years and to get him a win at Stockton, and the season in victory lane is a very fitting way to end our season.”

Sanders was nearly perfect all night.

With 19 cars checked in for the series’ final event of the 2023 season, the Aromas, CA kicked things off by not only earning fast time honors in his heat race group, but he was the fastest qualifier overall.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, Sanders worked his way to a second-place finish before drawing the two-pill for the six-lap High Sierra Industries Dash.

Leading the field to green in the Dash alongside Andy Forsberg, Sanders go the jump and never looked back. Picking up the win in convincing fashion, Sanders looked like the car to beat heading into the 30-lap feature event.

With the track still extremely fast and rough, Sanders was hard on the throttle when the green lights flashed around the speedway and jumped to the early lead. Out front, Sanders was never seriously challenged for the top spot as he was magnificent through traffic.

Leading all 30-laps, Sanders scored the win and clinched the Championship for Dale Miller Motorsports.

“We had a great car all night long,” Justin Sanders said “We didn’t change much, and it was a fun way to end our season.”

The Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Thompson’s Buick-GMC, Thompson’s Jeep-Ram, Dale Miller Septic Inc., North County Plastering, Hangtown Billiards, Anrak Corporation, Smith Titanium, Frank’s Body Shop, Fisher Racing Engines, Low Voltage Experts Inc., Walker Performance Filtration, Factory Kahne Shocks, Vortex Wings, TJ Forged Wheels, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., King Racing Products, and A.R.T. Speed Equipment for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 16, Wins- 3, Top-5’s-11, Top-10’s-14

ON TAP: 2023 has come to an end for Dale Miller Motorsports.