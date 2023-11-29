MUST SEE RACING TO BE REPRESENTED AT OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN

From Must See Racing

(November 28, 2023) The inaugural Risk On 360 Open Wheel Showdown is set to kick off in a few days. Teams from all over the country and Canada will battle it out for 100 laps with hopes of taking home the $50,000 first place prize money. The event will lure the best in the business to the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This winged pavement sprint car race will be the richest pavement sprint car race in the history of our sport.

Nearly every single pavement sprint car sanctioning body in the country will be represented including the Must See Racing Sprint Series presented by Engine Pro. MSR has long been considered the premier winged pavement sprint car series in North America in terms of competition level, and visibility, thanks in part to its television package with MAVTV. MSR is also the only unrestricted 410-winged pavement sprint car series in the country.

Jason Blonde, Davey Hamilton Jr., Ryan Litt, Tyler Roahrig, and Bobby Santos III will make the trek west to represent MSR at the Open Wheel Showdown this weekend. Between the five of them, they account for six series wins and the MSR championship this past season. Now they face off against the best the west has for bragging rights as to what part of the country and Canada is truly the best. For Litt and Blonde, it will be the first time they have competed out west.

JASON BLONDE – Blonde will be competing for the first time on the West Coast. He is coming off the 2023 Must See Racing championship and picked up the win in the season opener. The Michigan veteran may be the weekends wild card. He is teaming up with fellow Michigan car owner Dick Myers and his potent #50m Mopar. The Myers owned car is the winningest active pavement sprint car in the country. This could be a formidable duo at the Open Wheel Showdown.

DAVEY HAMILTON JR. – The Idaho born driver is no doubt the hottest driver entering the Open Wheel Showdown. He is fresh off a ‘Sandi DeCaire Classic 41’ win in Florida a month ago. He will be behind the wheel of the Kirk Morgan Racing Hurricane chassis. The team has been just as impressive with veteran mechanic Todd Schmidt turning the wrenches. As a team they have eight wins in 2023, which leads the country. They also have three MSR wins, which is the tops in the series.

RYAN LITT – The London Ontario, Canada drivers heads west for the first time. He hasn’t raced much since 2019 due to heavy COVID-19 restrictions in Canada until last season. He picked up an MSR win at Berlin in July. He’s regularly beaten the best in the Midwest over the years and would have to be considered a contender to take 50k back to Canada.

TYLER ROAHRIG – The Plymouth, Indiana driver needs no introduction. He is a two-time Little 500 champion. He returned to winged pavement sprit car racing for the first time in several years this season with a handful of MSR starts. At the Pink Lady Classic in September, he worked his way up to third place before running out of fuel and looked like a contender for the win. Roahrig will be someone to pay close attention to.

BOBBY SANTOS III – The Massachusetts born driver enters the Open Wheel Showdown having been undefeated in West Coast competition dating back to 2019. In fact, he swept a pair of events at Colorado National Speedway in July. He also scored a MSR win at Lorain Raceway Park in June. Make no mistake about it, Santos III will be sniffing around for the win in Saturday’s 100-lap finale.

