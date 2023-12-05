Zeb Wise Chasing Another Championship, Now with High Limit Racing in 2024

By Brian Walker

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (December 3, 2023) – The cast of 2024 High Rollers continues to grow, this time with the addition of one of the brightest young Sprint Car racers in the game today. Fresh off a down-to-the-wire championship with the All Star Circuit of Champions, Zeb Wise will take the Rudeen Racing #26 to High Limit Racing full-time in 2024 with sights set on a new title.

After being hired by Kevin Rudeen in the summer of 2022, the Angola, Indiana native enjoyed a career-year in 2023. Wise rattled off 11 wins on the season, including his first-career World of Outlaws victory, and propelled the team to their first All Stars title thanks to a walk-off win at the 4-Crown Nationals.

At 21 years old, Wise has already won some of the biggest events in the sport in each division he has raced. Prior to moving into Sprint Cars at age 17, Wise had already topped the daunting Tulsa Shootout and earned a prestigious BC39 victory.

In 2024, the Rudeen #26 will again produce Ford Performance power under the hood as Wise returns to six tracks on the High Limit schedule where he previously owns a win – Kokomo Speedway (IN), Thunderbowl Raceway (CA), Outlaw Speedway (NY), 34 Raceway (IA), Eldora Speedway (OH), and Port Royal Speedway (PA).

Along with getting his first taste of several new tracks, Wise most certainly has the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at I-70 Motorsports Park on June 7-8 and the $100,000-to-win Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway on August 29-31 circled on his calendar – both being hallmark events for his car owner.

Wise’s High Limit Racing tenure officially begins on Monday-Tuesday, February 12-13 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, FL, and concludes on Friday-Saturday, October 11-12 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. Along with a trio of six-figure paydays and 25+ races paying $20,000 or more to win, teams will also compete for a $1 million championship fund and an additional $100,000 points fund for the Midweek Money Series.

A busy week lies ahead for High Limit Racing with plenty of more news to come on the cast of 2024 High Rollers. Stay tuned to FloRacing.com to keep up with the incoming announcements.

For fans unable to attend the track next year, you will be able to stream every High Limit Racing event live on FloRacing.

About High Limit Racing

Founded by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws series champion Brad Sweet, High Limit Racing is a premier sprint car series in the United States. High Limit Racing’s mission is to improve the sprint car ecosystem and create growth opportunities for drivers, teams, and tracks, all while providing highly entertaining, time efficient events. High Limit Racing events will be streamed on FloRacing. For more information, visit highlimitracing.com.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.