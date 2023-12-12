NARC ANNOUNCES 2024 SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE

By Jim Allen

(12/11/23 ) Sacramento, CA … The Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) 410 Sprint Car Series has rolled out a robust 26-race campaign for the 2024 season. The tour will invade 17 different dirt oval tracks in California, Oregon, and Washington and compete for more than $800,000 in prize money and awards.

The sanctioning bodies 65th annual open wheel campaign will fire off on March 9th at Kings Speedway in Hanford. Other highlights from the opening month include the $10,000 to win Mini Gold Cup at Chico on March 16th and a return trip to Merced Speedway for a March Madness show on March 23rd.

The NARC sprint cars will battle on the newly configured Stockton Dirt Track twice during the month of April. This includes the Asparagus Cup on April 6th and the Salute to Leroy Van Conett on April 27th. Those events will bookend the lucrative $11,000 to win April 13th Peter Murphy Classic at Kings Speedway.

The month of May features a pair of races at the Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (May 4th and 18th) and the Contra Costa County Clash at Antioch Speedway on May 11th.

June is by far the busiest month on the schedule, featuring ten events at eight different venues. It kicks off with the popular Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial race at Placerville Speedway, which will run for the 33rd time on June 1st.

The centerpiece of the NARC schedule is an eight-race road show through the Pacific Northwest. The Fastest Five Days in Motorsports will get underway on June 12th at Southern Oregon Speedway in Central Point, OR. That will be followed by shows at the Douglas County Dirtrack (Roseburg, OR), Cottage Grove Speedway (Cottage Grove, OR), Willamette Speedway (Lebanon, OR) and Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA) on consecutive nights. All of these events pay $5,000 to win and $600 to start the feature.

After a short three-day intermission – which will be loaded with several fan-engagement events – the NARC sprint cars will tackle the crown jewel on the schedule, the $62,000 to win Super Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway on June 20-22nd.

The busy month concludes with the David Tarter Memorial at Silver Dollar Speedway on June 29th.

Three more tracks are added to the mix during July. Petaluma Speedway will host its only NARC show of the season with the inaugural David Lindt Memorial ($5200 to win) on July 6th. The 14th Annual Howard Kaeding Classic, featuring a $6,900 payday to the winner at Ocean Speedway is next up on July 13th. The NARC sprint cars plan to return to the newly reopened Santa Maria Speedway on July 27th.

The NARC series is dark in August and September as the High Limit Series and the World of Outlaws stage dominate the calendar in California. At that point only four events remain on the schedule for those in the championship hunt. This includes the popular October 5th Morrie Williams Memorial Twin-20’s event at Kings Speedway, and a big double-header at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway and Kings Speedway on October 25-26th. The event at Kern Raceway will coincide with an NASCAR ARCA event taking place on the paved track.

The season wraps up on November 2nd at the Stockton Dirt Track with the Tribute to Gary Patterson. This Triple Crown event is the championship night for the NARC 410 Racing Series, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour 360’s, and the JW Hunt non-wing series.

The NARC Championship Celebration awards presentation will take place on November 3rd at the Brookside Country Club in Stockton, CA.

All of the 2024 events will be live-streamed on Floracing.

Corey Day and car owner Jason Meyers captured the NARC title in 2023.

For more information, go to NARC410.com.

2024 NARC 410 SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

March 9 – Kings Speedway (Hanford, CA)

March 16 – Silver Dollar Speedway (Chico, CA)

March 23 – Merced Speedway (Merced, CA)

April 6 – Stockton Dirt Track (Stockton, CA)

April 13 – Kings Speedway (Hanford, CA)

April 27 – Stockton Dirt Track (Stockton, CA)

May 4 – Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare, CA)

May 11 – Antioch Speedway (Antioch, CA)

May 18 – Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare, CA)

June 1 – Placerville Speedway (Placerville, CA)

June 12 – Southern Oregon Speedway (Central Point, OR)

June 13 – Douglas County Dirtrack (Roseburg, OR)

June 14 – Cottage Grove Speedway (Cottage Grove, OR)

June 15 – Willamette Speedway (Lebanon, OR)

June 16 – Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, WA)

June 20-22 – Skagit Speedway (Burlington, WA)

June 29 – Silver Dollar Speedway (Chico, CA)

July 6 – Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, CA)

July 13 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, CA)

July 27 – Santa Maria Speedway (Nipomo, CA)

October 5 – Kings Speedway (Hanford, CA)

October 25 – Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway (Bakersfield, CA)

October 26 – Kings Speedway (Hanford, CA)

November 2 – Stockton Dirt Track (Stockton, CA)