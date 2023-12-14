Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway releases 2024 racing schedule

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare has announced its 2024 schedule of events, as always putting a focus on special shows throughout the season.

Eleven total nights of competitive racing action will be showcased, with the “Chris & Brian Faria Memorial” launching things on Saturday May 4th. The event will feature a can’t miss combo show with the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars.

The NARC 410’s then return a couple weeks later for “KRC Night” on Saturday May 18th with the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s and West Coast Sport Compacts also in competition.

The annual “Kris Mancebo Memorial” will again tackle Thunderbowl Raceway on Saturday June 8th with the IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks all in action.

The High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars are set to visit Tulare for the first time with a $25,000-to-win event on Thursday August 15th. High Limit Racing was founded by former NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, along with co-promoter Brad Sweet, the now five-time Outlaw champion.

For the first time since 2019, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will invade Thunderbowl Raceway for the one of the biggest events in track history on Friday and Saturday September 20th and 21st. The two-night “Dennis Roth Classic” will dish out a cool $83,000-to-win during the finale.

The “Trophy Cup Tune-Up” returns on Saturday October 12th and will be sanctioned by the traveling Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards. It’s sure to be a perfect lead-in to the following weeks 30th running of the Trophy Cup that occurs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday October 17th, 18th and 19th.

Winged 360 Sprint Cars make up the bill all three nights of the Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing, which as always benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The overall winner this coming season is guaranteed to take home $30,000 in weekend earnings.

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway season will then be capped in style on Wednesday November 20th when the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets converge at the facility. The Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars are the companion class during the night.

“We’ve placed an emphasis on special events here at Stone Thunderbowl Raceway over the last several years and are excited with how the schedule came out,” commented track Promoter Steve Faria. “We are thrilled with the amount of variety that we’ll be able to offer our fans this year. Several different high-profile racing series’ will be on hand, so hopefully everybody is looking forward to it as much as we are.”

Special thanks to Promoter Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, General Manager Josh Miller, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, General Manager Craig Borba at Garton Tractor, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.

Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway 2024 Schedule

Saturday May 4: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

Saturday May 18: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and West Coast Sport Compacts (KRC Night)

Saturday June 8: IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks (Kris Mancebo Memorial)

Thursday August 15: High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars and Legends of Kearney Bowl ($25,000-to-win)

Friday September 20: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and LOKB (Dennis Roth Classic)

Saturday September 21: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Western RaceSaver 305s ($83,000-to-win Dennis Roth Classic)

Saturday October 12: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards, Western RaceSaver 305s and LOKB (Trophy Cup Tune-Up)

Thursday October 17: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 30 presented by Rudeen Racing

Friday October 18: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 30 presented by Rudeen Racing

Saturday October 19: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 30 presented by Rudeen Racing

Wednesday November 20: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars