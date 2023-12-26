Goodyer Capitalizes on Randall’s Misfortune for Victory at Murray Bridge

BRIDGE EAST, SA (December 26, 2023) — Jock Goodyer won the sprint car feature during the opening round of Clay-Per-View Speedweek Monday at Murray Bridge Speedway. Goodyer inherited the lead after Chase Randall ended up being caught up in a crash while in the top position. From there Goodyer was . Lachlan McHugh, Luke Dillon, Marcus Dumesny, and Brock Hallett rounded out the top five.

Aaron Reutzel was the highest finishing American in the field with a sixth place finish.

Murry Bridge Speedway

Bridge East, South Australia

Monday, December 26, 2023

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. A1-Jock Goodyer

2. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

3. S81-Luke Dillon

4. N47-Marcus Dumesny

5. Q5-Brock Hallett

6. USA87-Aaron Reutzel

7. N55-Jessie Attard

8. V60-Jordyn Charge

9. S16-Joel Heinrich

10. S27-Daniel Pestka

11. T7-Tim Hutchins

12. S10-Steven Caruso

13. S20-Glen Sutherland

14. S52-Matt Egel

15. USA9-Chase Randall

16. S38-Lachlan McDonough

17. S3-Ben Morris

18. S78-Keke Falland

19. N48-Jackson Delamont

20. S98-Chad Ely