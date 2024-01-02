Williamson Holds off Sweet for Feature Victory at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, WA (January 2, 2024) — After a pair of podium finishes Callum Williamson found the top step on the podium Monday night during WA vs USA Speedweek at Perth Motorplex picking up the feature victory. The win was emotional for Williamson who had to sit on the sidelines for two months due to illness.

Cory Eliason and Williamson made up the front row for the 30-lap feature event. The initial start was interrupted when Jason Kendrick spun between turns one and two. Williamson then led Eliason and Sweet at the start, building up a 2.479 second lead by the second lap of the main event.

Behind Williamson, Sweet disposed of Eliason for second on lap two and set out after Williamson. Slower traffic started to become a factor when the caution flag came out with five laps compete when Brad Maiolo ended up backwards in turns one and two.

Williamson built up a 1.418 second lead over Sweet after the restart. Slower traffic came into play again on lap nine, and five laps later Williamson found Sweet right on his back bumper. Williamson masterfully put a slower car between himself and Sweet, while Sweet made contact with a lapped car causing some front wing damage to his car.

Sweet was able to close back in on Williamson on lap 20 in slower traffic, but Williamson was again able to put a slower car between himself and Sweet for some breathing room.

On lap 25 Sweet found an opportunity and was able to drive under Williamson, who was boxed in a group of slower cars, to take the lead. Just as Sweet went in front the red flag came out for Luke Oldfield getting upside down between turns three and four.

After the restart Williamson was able to pull away to a comfortable advantage to pick up the feature victory. Sweet, Dayn Kingshott, Brock Zearfoss, and Rico Abreu rounded out the top five.

Kaiden Manders dominated the midget car feature building up a 9.455 second advantage at the finish to top Alex Bright and Kenan Fleming.

Brendon Wedge was able to drive around Matt Iwanow on the final lap to win the Wingless V6 Sprint Car feature.

USA vs WA Speedweek

Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series

Perth Motorplex

Perth, Western Australia

Saturday, January 2, 2024

Feature:

1. 3-Callum Williamson

2. U49-Brad Sweet

3. 2-Dayne Kingshott

4. U95-Brock Zearfoss

5. U24-Rico Abreu

6. U17-Cory Eliason

7. 44-Ryan Lancaster

8. 60-Kaiden Manders

9. 79-Kris Coyle

10. 77-Bradley Maiolo

11. 97-Mitchell Wormall

12. 25-Taylor Milling

13. 99-Jamie Maiolo

14. 26-James Inglis

15. 18-Kye Scroop

16. 14-Jason Pryde

17. 27wx-Brock Kenny

18. V27-Brenton Farrer

19. Q65-Luke Oldfield

20. 8-Andrew Priolo

21. 19-Trent Pigdon

22. 24-Jack Williamson

23. 67-Jaydee Dack

24. 11-Jason Kendrick

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 71w-Kaiden Manders

2. USA4-Alex Bright

3. 26-Keenan Fleming

4. 3-Nicholas Rowe

5. 76-Patrick Watson

6. 16-Alfonso Guadagnino

7. 75-Joel Watson

8. 89-Cory Smith

9. 15-Rob Golding

10. 8-Jake Robinson

11. 21-Brodie Minchin

12. 32-Stuart Yates

13. 30-Aron Sharp

14. 97-Gary Mann

15. 7-Tom Payet

16. 44-Tyson Bryden

17. 23-Glen Mears

18. 9-Lee Austen

19. 11-Bart Curnow

20. V19-Steven Henderson

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 56-Brendon Wedge

2. W1-Matt Iwanow

3. 24-Brandon Sharpe

4. 6-Travis Armstrong

5. 84-Daran Humfrey

6. 45-Heydon Hicks

7. 82-Shane Thomas

8. 46-Travis Clark

9. 34-Robert Clark

10. 76-Blake Scarey

11. 98-Mitchell Campbell

12. 95-Gareth Smith

13. 20-Craig Watts

14. 97-Brad Wells

15. 16-Connor Mckee

16. 15-Justin Wragg

17. 21-Gavin Preen

18. 75-Geoff Underdown

19. 25-Blake Woolf

20. NT9-Jarrod Goldoni

21. 69-Riley Ogilvie

22. 2-Blake Iwanow

23. 42-Kodi Clayden

24. 43-Chris Clark