Tanner Carrick Powers to First Sprint Car Win of the Season

By Peterson Media

Checking in at Marysville Raceway on Saturday night for the annual Toller Memorial as the defending race winner, Tanner Carrick kept the hardware in Lincoln, CA as he fended off Andy Forsberg and successfully defended his 2023 season opening win.

“Clark Riolo and my guys had our car so fast all night long,” Tanner Carrick said. “With the rain that hit us recently in Northern California, the track was pretty fast and they gave me a car that was able to pick up a couple of key positions to get the win.”

With 16 cars checked in on a beautiful Northern California day, Carrick had his elbows up early and often on the fast surface as he picked up fast time honors in qualifications aboard timed the CVC/Cemex/D.R. Horton backed No. 83T mount.

Moving into heat race action, the Monday night winner at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals made a couple of nice moves from his second row starting position as he pocketed a second-place finish to earn a spot in the all important redraw.

While all divisions had light car counts as the season came to life at Marysville Raceway, the track stayed extremely fast and hooked up and starting position was crucial.

Pulling the four in the redraw, Carrick had his work cut out for him as he lined up behind Andy Forsberg. When the race came to life, Carrick quickly jumped into second and began to pressure Forsberg who got out to the early lead.

Getting to Forsberg and showing him a nose on the bottom groove, Carrick was able to bate him to drop to the bottom groove and he went high and sailed into the lead on the race’s third lap.

Out in front Carrick was very strong as he ripped the high side and was flawless through traffic.

Despite one stoppage during the feature event that let the leaders catch their breath and bunch them back up, Carrick would not be denied on this night as he went on to score his first sprint car win of the 2024 season as he claimed gold at the Toller Memorial for the second consecutive season.

“When you can come out and win your first race of the season, it sets a great tone and gives you some much needed momentum early in the year,” Carrick added. “Again, big thanks to my team and all of the great people that put their faith in our team.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, Interstate Oil, D.R. Horton, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Hanson Truss, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Simpson Strong-Tie, A&A Concrete Supply, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 3, Wins: 2, Top 5’s: 2, Top 10’s: 3

ON TAP: Tanner Carrick is slated to get right back to action this Friday and Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, CA for the annual Silver Cup.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.