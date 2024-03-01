CHILDREN’S DREAM FUND 50 OFFICIALLY KICKED OFF WEDNESDAY NIGHT WITH PR TOUR

February 29, 2024 – The ‘Children’s Dream Fund 50’ officially kicked off Wednesday night with the first of 3 Meet-&-Greets that are scheduled to take place before Saturday night’s $10,000 to win 50–lap finale.

Dude Teate, Dylan Reynolds, Aaron Willison, JJ Dutton, and Colton Bettis were on hand to meet fans and sign autographs Wednesday night during the World Figure 8 Tour Late Model Figure 8 race at Citrus County Speedway. Prior to the opening ceremonies, Teate, Willison, and Reynolds put on a no track preview of what fans can expect Saturday night. It was the first of a series of events promoter JJ Dutton is putting on to promote Saturday’s event.

Canadian Willison, who is recently coming off his $50,000 victory this past December in the Open Wheel Showdown in Las Vegas, expressed his excitement to be a participant in the ‘Children’s Dream Fund 50’. He indicated he will have his work cut out for him due to the fact he will have a different chassis and engine package than he normally runs. He will also be competing with an American Racer tire at a track he has never competed on. He will be driving a car for event promoter Dutton.

Local drivers Teate and Reynolds were on hand. Both drivers hail from Leesburg, which is about 45 minutes away. Both drivers have many laps at Citrus County Speedway, and both indicated they feel they will fare well in Saturday’s event due to their knowledge of the track despite the number of cars expected.

Event promoter Dutton has his work cut out for him this week. Despite all his responsibilities associated with the race, he will be fielding cars for himself and Willison in the race. Dutton indicated it’s been fun, but he’ll breathe a sigh of relief once the checkered flag falls. Dutton and his daughter Saddie have been working with the Children’s Dream Fund Organization to help use this race as an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the non-profit organization. Willison was seen behind the wheel of the Children’s Dream Fund themed car that Dutton will race Saturday during Wednesday’s exhibition.

14-year-old sensation Colton Bettis was on hand Wednesday as well. He will be making his first Must See Racing start this weekend as the race is co-sanctioned with the Florida based Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series. He indicated he is eager to compete against drivers he has never raced with, including Willison and Bobby Santos III.

Dutton has organized another Driver Meet-&-Greet for Thursday night at Bubba’s 33 at 2580 S. Falkenburg Road in Brandon from 6pm – 9pm. Several sprint cars will be on display with drivers signing autographs. Bubba’s 33 will donate 10% of all sales generated to the Children’s Dream Fund Organization.

For more info on the ‘Children’s Dream Fund 50’ please visit www.citruscountyspeedwayandtrack.com