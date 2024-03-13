Texas Motor Speedway Wildcard Shuffle Slated for April 5th & 6th

From POWRi

Dallas, TX. (3/11/24) Embarking on an adventurous early season of action-packed headlining attractions, the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track will welcome the thrills of high-octane wing sprint racing for fans of on-track adrenaline rushes in the Wildcard Shuffle presented by S2F TV on April 5-6.

Beginning the “Wildcard Shuffle” on April 5-6, Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track will welcome the fast-paced 410 rumblings of the POWRi & Elite 410 Outlaw Sprints, the thrilling 305s of the Oil Capital Racing Series, as well as the Factory Stocks in exhilarating support division, on both Friday and Saturday night for high-octane excitement.

“We are excited about going back to Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with the Elite Sprints,” said series owner Nathan Moore. Adding “Leading into NASCAR Weekend gives the race even more of a big event feeling with drivers already asking about it.”

Wildcard Shuffle presented by S2F TV proposes to present top talents in the sprint racing world all converging on the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a pair of throttle-filled thrilling nights with outstanding competitors ranging from the Midwest, South, and Desert regions.

Driver registration is open for competitors at $50.00 per night which includes parking available at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/9460?fbclid=IwAR2TXJl8UcQHd-YU5ilSvJyhvEhfkANJyaJwV3Tr0ANKQ4NnpQoIqaTtSSo. Competitors can gain a $25.00 discount through early entry before Monday, April 1st.

Friday-Saturday | April 5-6 | Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 2:00-5:30 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow.

The Payout for the 410 Outlaw Sprints on Friday, April 5th will be 1. $4,000, 2. $1,500, 3. $1,000, 4. $900, 5. $850, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $575, 12. $550, 13. $525, 14. $500, 15-20: $400; Non-Qualifiers: $100.

The payout for the 410 Outlaw Sprints on Saturday, April 6th will be 1.$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-20:$500.

All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

The Payout for the OCRS on Friday, April 5th and Saturday, April 6th will be 1. $1,500, 2. $750, 3.$600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $375, 7. $350, 8. $325, 9. $310, 10-20: $300. All Non-Qualifiers: $100.

The payout for the Factory Stocks on Friday, April 5th and Saturday, April 6th will be 1. $400, 2. $200, 3. $100, 4. $90, 5. $80, 6. $75, 7. $70, 8. $65, 9. $60, 10-20: $50.

