World of Outlaws Shift March 23 Event to Kennedale after Lawton Fire

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (March 12, 2024) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is shifting its event on March 23 from Lawton Speedway to Kennedale Speedway Park, creating a huge two-day weekend in the Dallas-Fort Worth region with Big “O” Speedway.

The event at Lawton was canceled because a recent fire at the track resulted in the loss of the facility’s press box and more than 60 reserved seats, along with smoke damage to the concessions. Working with track and series officials, the event was able to shift to Kennedale.

Lawton track personnel worked diligently in the fire’s aftermath to prepare the facility but determined the damage to be too extensive and severe to have it ready by race day.

The new doubleheader weekend in Texas kicks off Friday, March 22, at Big “O” Speedway in Ennis before heading an hour northwest to the Saturday night Cowtown Roundup at Kennedale. Both events will pay $12,000 to win.

If you purchased a ticket in advance for the Lawton Speedway event, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until April 12 to request a refund.

Tickets for the new Kennedale race will go on sale Thursday, March 14. Fans who had purchased tickets to the previously canceled Kennedale weekend can use the credit on their account to buy tickets for the new March 23 race.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series was meant to make its debut at Kennedale Speedway Park earlier this month before weather hindered those plans. Now, Texas fans get another chance to see The Greatest Show on Dirt during the one-day Cowtown Roundup.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.