Cole Macedo Wins Wild Mini Gold Cup Feature

While Cole Macedo had a busy February running some National races in Florida, this past weekend marked his opener with Tarlton Motorsports and it was a memorable one as he picked up the NARC season opener in Chico, CA during a wild Mini Gold Cup feature event.

“Overall, it was a great weekend for us to start our 2024 season,” Cole Macedo said. “Friday night we struggled to get our car free enough with how the track was, and Saturday night Drew Warner and the guys got us better each time we hit the track and it paid off in the feature.”

Following an eighth place run on Friday night during an unsanctioned 410ci event, Saturday’s NARC season opener saw Macedo time the Tarlton and Son Inc./Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions/Executive Auto Sales backed No. 21 in seventh in his qualifying flight.

Lining up third in his heat race, Macedo’s third place finish moved him into the 40-lap feature event. Macedo wasted no time getting to the front as he worked his way through the field and was in second by the 9th lap.

A myriad of yellows and reds hindered the flow of the race, but Macedo was able to stick with leader Chase Johnson when the green was out as he waited for his opportunity to strike.

Getting the jump on one restart, officials called it back and Macedo continued to run in second.

Moving into the lead on the 31st lap, Macedo and Ryan Robinson then battled for the top spot with Robinson getting the better of him on the 35th lap. Running in second, it appeared that Macedo would finish second on this night but a last lap miscue for Robinson, put Macedo in the lead for one final restart.

Nailing the restart with Shane Golobic right behind him, Macedo was able to fend off the veteran and race to his first win of the 2024 season.

“I am super thankful to be back with this team for a second season, and I feel like Drew Warner and I have a chance to have an even better year with one full season together under our belts,” Macedo added. “Saturday’s track was demanding so I want to give a shoutout to Burnett Performance for helping me train all winter long and allowing me to really push myself during the 40-lapper. I also want to thank Tommy and Melissa Tarlton, my Uncle Tom and Aunt Martha, as well as Sean and Felicity Dyson for the support and the great equipment.”

Tarlton Motorsports would like to thank Tarlton and Son Inc., Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions, Executive Auto Sales, Durst, Tarlton Estate and Asset Management, Bandy and Associates, FK Shocks, FK Rod Ends, Willwood Brakes, Vortex Wings, and High Performance Lubricants for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 2, Wins: 1, Top 5’s: 1, Top 10’s: 2.

ON TAP: Cole Macedo is scheduled to return to action Saturday night in Merced, CA.

