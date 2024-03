Russell Motorsports Inc. has made the decision to cancel this Saturday’s SCCT opener at Placerville Speedway due to the wet weather that is scheduled to continue into tomorrow.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will get the season underway next Saturday April 6th at the Stockton Dirt Track.

Placerville Speedway is now set to open the year with the 21st annual Tribute to Al Hinds on Saturday April 13th.