URC Opens Season Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Friday night, April 5 at Williams Grove Speedway will find the track hosting the season opener for the United Racing Club Sprints tour along with a full program of Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car racing.

Action gets underway at 7:30 pm.

The 410 sprint cars will compete for $5,500 to win out of a total purse worth some $22,000 for a 25-lap main.

The URC series opener will feature not only the URC 360 sprints but also the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints as the classes vie in a 358/360 challenge event.

The winner of the 25-lap URC 358/360 sprint main will receive $2,000.

The race will pay $200 to start.

Josh Weller is the defending URC series titlist and he is also the most recent URC winner at Williams Grove, dating back to 2022.

So far this season in 410 sprinting at Williams Grove, three races have produced two winners in the form of Anthony Macri and Freddie Rahmer. Macri is the early season point leader.

Sprint car drivers Devon Borden and Lucas Wolfe are both potential candidates to pull double duty in the show this week, running in both the 410 and URC portions of the show.

April 12 will find the track hosting the Associated Builders & Contractors Spring Sprint Special, featuring a rare three-division program of sprint car action.

On tap will be the 410 sprints, the USAC East wingless 360 sprints and the PASS IMCA 305 sprint cars.

Adult general admission for April 5 is set at $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information and view the full 2024 schedule of events by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com.

Follow the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.