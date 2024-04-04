2024 SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS SCHEDULE, PURSE INCREASES REVEALED

From SOS

ST. MARYS, Ont. (April 3, 2024) – Southern Ontario Sprints officials are pleased to announce the 2024 series schedule, along with the championship points fund, and increased event purses.

2024 SCHEDULE

The 27th SOS season will bring the series to five tracks; Merrittville Speedway, Southern Ontario Motor Speedway, Ohsweken Speedway, and Humberstone Speedway in Ontario, and Ransomville Speedway in New York.

Merrittville will host four SOS events, including the season-opening Spring Sizzler on April 20, and the Gary Cunningham Memorial in June. Extra cash will again be on the line in the Cunningham Memorial, with lap sponsors and various other extras. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details!

Three visits to Southern Ontario Motor Speedway (South Buxton) are highlighted by a co-sanctioned event with the Great Lakes Super Sprints in July, and a Sprint Car doubleheaders with the Ontario Traditional Sprints series in June and September.

The July SOMS event is preceded by two big Thunder on the Grand events at Ohsweken, while the SOS will again be a part of Northern Sprint Car Nationals weekend in September. The Southern Ontario Sprints, Great Lakes Super Sprints, Empire Super Sprints, and Ohsweken’s 360 Sprint Car division are all involved as co-sanctions for the Ohsweken events.

The lone trip across the border for the SOS will occur at Ransomville in August, and the trip will be a lucrative one with the purse being paid in US funds. Many drivers and teams from Western New York have supported the SOS series from day one, making the trip an opportunity to reminisce with old friends as well.

The season is scheduled to conclude with a pair of events at Humberstone in October for another edition of The Fall Classic.

2024 PURSE INCREASES

Thanks to the generosity of Nitro 54 Variety and Tammy Ten Media, the standard Southern Ontario Sprints race night purse is set for a significant boost. Each A-Main starter will earn at least $350, and the winner will earn at least $2,500.

The Gary Cunningham Memorial at Merrittville will pay $3,000 to the winner, with other bonuses yet to be announced. Nitro 54 also has a hand in some big paydays at Ohsweken, including $20,000-to-win for the 20th running of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals.

2024 POINTS FUND

The top ten finishers in the SOS championship standings will each earn a share of the $7,000 points fund thanks to Hoosier Tire Canada. The 2024 SOS champion will be awarded $1,100, while each top ten finisher will take home at least $500. Drivers must compete in at least 80% of the SOS schedule to be eligible.

2024 SCHEDULE – Nitro 54 Variety Southern Ontario Sprints presented by Tammy Ten Media

(Subject to Change)

Saturday, April 20 – Merrittville Speedway (Thorold, ON) – Spring Sizzler

Saturday, June 15 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway (Merlin, ON) – w/OTS

Saturday, June 22 – Merrittville Speedway (Thorold, ON) – $3,000-to-win Gary Cunningham Memorial

Thursday, July 11 – Ohsweken Speedway (Ohsweken, ON) – $5,000-to-win Thunder on the Grand

Friday, July 12 – Ohsweken Speedway (Ohsweken, ON) – $10,000-to-win Thunder on the Grand

Saturday, July 13 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway (Merlin, ON) – w/GLSS

Saturday, July 20 – Merrittville Speedway (Thorold, ON)

Friday, August 16 – Ransomville Speedway (Ransomville, NY)

Saturday, September 7 – Merrittville Speedway (Thorold, ON)

Friday, September 13 – Ohsweken Speedway (Ohsweken, ON)

Saturday, September 14 – Ohsweken Speedway (Ohsweken, ON) – $20,000-to-win Northern Sprint Car Nationals

Saturday, September 28 – Southern Ontario Motor Speedway (Merlin, ON) – w/OTS

Friday, October 4 – Humberstone Speedway (Port Colborne, ON)

Saturday, October 5 – Humberstone Speedway (Port Colborne, ON

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Nitro 54 Variety Southern Ontario Sprints presented by Tammy Ten Media 2024 schedule will see the organization competing at five racing facilities in Canada and the United States. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news for the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada

