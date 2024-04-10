New-Look Kubota High Limit Racing Returns to Racing with Tripleheader Weekend

From High Limit Racing

MOORESVILLE, NC – APRIL 9, 2024 – After a 49-day break, Kubota High Limit Racing returns to the track this weekend with plenty to talk about.

A trio of $12,000-to-win, $1,200-to-start one-day shows is the kick starter to what you can call the regular season for Kubota High Limit Racing. After a four-race stint through Florida and Georgia, the High Rollers are ready for seven races in 12 days through Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma.

It begins this Friday, April 12 in Texarkana, AR as Sprint Car veteran turned promotor Tim Crawley brings Kubota High Limit Racing to town, putting Texarkana 67 Speedway on the national stage.

A three-hour drive will take teams to Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 13, joining NASCAR weekend with the Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey Stockyard Stampede presented by Whiskey Myers.

Staying in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro on Sunday, April 14, the weekend wraps up with a stop in Crandall, TX at RPM Speedway.

Fans can buy tickets at HighLimitRacing.com, which makes you eligible for the DURST Dice Roll, or watch every lap live at FloRacing.com/HighLimit, the official media partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

Let’s look at some of the top storylines as we return to racing:

THE FUTURE IS ORANGE: While things were quiet on the track, there was plenty happening behind the scenes for High Limit Racing – most notably the introduction of Kubota Tractor Corporation as the title sponsor. The iconic orange equipment brand inked a multi-year partnership with the burgeoning sprint car series and will be seen everywhere from at-track activations, livestream integrations, signage/advertising, and more as they invest in the future of the sport.

POSTPONED AT THE DITCH: The Midweek Money Series was originally supposed to begin today, Tuesday, April 9, but heavy rainfall and potential flooding in West Memphis, AR forced the postponement. Kubota High Limit Racing will still race at Riverside International Speedway, now capping off this swing instead of starting it, with the rescheduled event on Tuesday, April 23 following a three-race run through Oklahoma.

WHERE WERE WE: Back in February, we completed the first four of 59 races for the inaugural national campaign for Kubota High Limit Racing. Kyle Larson and Paul Silva stole the season opener to reach four career High Limit wins, and plan to compete on Friday at Texarkana and Saturday at Texas. Tyler Courtney and Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #7BC left the deep south with the title lead after back-to-back wins at East Bay and Golden Isles. Jacob Allen and Shark Racing are the most recent winners after out-dueling Courtney and Justin Peck for a $20,000 Deuces Wild victory.

“Sunshine” currently leads Brad Sweet (-18 PTS) and the Kasey Kahne Racing #49, Brent Marks (-22 PTS) and the Murray-Marks Motorsports #19, Spencer Bayston (-37 PTS) and the CJB Motorsports #5, and Corey Day (-44 PTS) and the Jason Meyers Racing #14 with those five holding the High Stakes Charters at the moment.

SPRING BREAK: Several full-timers took full advantage of the seven-week vacation built into the Kubota High Limit Racing schedule and enjoyed their time off before hitting the road hard this month. Since we last raced at Golden Isles on February 24, Tyler Courtney & Corey Day each raced only two times with Spencer Bayston & Zeb Wise both participating in just one event.

Another four drivers – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne, Parker Price-Miller, and Conner Morrell – did not participate in any events during this downtime, electing to completely reenergize and refresh their programs in the shop.

STILL WINNING: While several rested and sat on the sidelines, plenty of other full-timers stayed busy and found more racing during our seven-week break. In fact, four High Rollers scored victories and picked up some momentum since we last raced.

Brent Marks won twice, picking up a World of Outlaws win at Cotton Bowl Speedway and then a POWRi Racing win at Texas Motor Speedway, where Kubota High Limit Racing heads this Saturday, April 13. The Myerstown, PA will return to points racing this weekend sitting third in points (-22) aboard the Murray-Marks Motorsports #19.

Rico Abreu was another World of Outlaws winner while we were away, scoring a second-straight victory at 81 Speedway in Park City, KS, where Kubota High Limit Racing will take the Midweek Money Series in a few weeks on Wednesday, May 1. The St. Helena, CA native is still looking for his first trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane as the series returns to racing this weekend.

After parting ways with crew chief Tyler Swank, Ridge & Sons Racing brought in Pennsylvania veteran Jim Shuttlesworth to turn the wrenches for Cory Eliason’s #8 in March. The new duo wanted to get a feel for working with each other and went to racing against the PA Posse, winning a local show at BAPS Motor Speedway. Sitting 18th in the points (-111), the Visalia, CA native is looking for a big swing through the south to get back on his feet.

Tanner Thorson also won while we were away, not in a Sprint Car, but in a Midget. Thorson won with the POWRi National Midget League at Oklahoma’s Port City Raceway – promoted by Shane Stewart, who is promoting a pair of Kubota High Limit Racing events at Red Dirt Raceway (April 16) and Lakeside Speedway (May 3-4). He’ll go back to work in the Rod Gross Motorsports #88 currently 13th in the points (-78) after starting with a season-opening podium at East Bay.

J-MAC’S BACK: After missing the opening four races of the season due to international travel issues, Australian James McFadden is finally in America and ready to begin life as a High Roller. The Alice Springs, Northern Territory native made it back into the States last week and quickly earned back-to-back top-10 finishes in his first two races of the year on USA soil.

Californian Dominic Scelzi subbed for J-Mac during the opening four races – finishing 12th, 13th, 13th, 14th – to keep the Roth Motorsports #83 in the Owners Championship. McFadden takes the reigns back this weekend sitting 14th in the standings, currently -41 points from the fifth and final coveted charter position with 55 races remaining and plenty of time to makeup ground.

DEFENDING THE REPUBLIC: Lubbock, TX native Brenham Crouch is the only of 17 full-time High Rollers to hail from “The Lone Star State,” and he’ll get a full weekend of racing in front of friends and family from his home state. The Crouch Motorsports #1 driver turned some valuable laps at Texas Motor Speedway last week with POWRi and competed for the win, leading laps over Brent Marks before ultimately finishing ninth.

THE ROAD TO FORT WORTH: Saturday’s Uncle Chicken’s Sippin’ Whiskey Stockyard Stampede presented by Whiskey Myers is noteworthy for many reasons, but most notably for teams because Texas Motor Speedway is where the Kubota High Limit Racing championship battle ends. Points and the five High Stakes Charters will be among the utmost importance on Friday and Saturday, October 11-12 when the series ends the season with a $50,000-to-win finale. Laps turned this weekend at TMS may end up being crucial in the outcome of the inaugural High Limit national championship.

DRIVER CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (4/59 Races):

7BC-Tyler Courtney (273); 2. 49-Brad Sweet (-18); 3. 19-Brent Marks (-22); 4. 5-Spencer Bayston (-37); 5. 14-Corey Day (-44); 6. 9P-Parker Price-Miller (-47); 7. 24-Rico Abreu (-51); 8. 57-Kyle Larson (-57); 9. 1A-Jacob Allen (-57); 10. 13-Justin Peck (-63).

FEATURE WINNERS (3 Drivers):

2 wins – Tyler Courtney (Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC)

1 win – Kyle Larson (Silva Motorsports #57)

1 win – Jacob Allen (Shark Racing #1A)

FEATURE LAPS LED (5 Drivers):

49 laps – Tyler Courtney

25 laps – Kyle Larson

16 laps – Jacob Allen

9 laps – Justin Peck

6 laps – Brad Sweet

CAPITOL CUSTOM TRAILERS QUICKTIME (4 Drivers):

1 QuickTime – Brad Sweet, Zeb Wise, Brent Marks, Spencer Bayston

HEAT RACE WINNERS (11 Drivers):

2 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu, Spencer Bayston, Parker Price-Miller

1 Heat Win – Kyle Larson, Tanner Thorson, Cole Macedo, Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, Brad Sweet, Justin Peck, Jacob Allen

FK ROD ENDS DASH APPEARANCES (15 Drivers):

3 Dashes – Justin Peck, Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks

2 Dashes – Kyle Larson, Cole Macedo, Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu, Anthony Macri, Spencer Bayston, Parker Price-Miller

1 Dash – Tanner Thorson, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Jacob Allen

POLE POSITIONS (3 Drivers):

2 Poles – Tyler Courtney

1 Pole – Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet

B-MAIN WINS (3 Drivers):

1 B-Main Win – Tim Shaffer, Tanner Thorson, Cole Macedo

HARD CHARGER AWARDS (4 Drivers):

1 Hard Charger – Brent Marks, Parker Price-Miller, Ryan Timms, Cory Eliason

PODIUM FINISHES (9 Drivers):

3 Podiums – Tyler Courtney

2 Podiums – Justin Peck

1 Podium – Kyle Larson, Cole Macedo, Tanner Thorson, Corey Day, Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, Jacob Allen

TOP 5 FINISHES (14 Drivers):

3 Top 5s – Tyler Courtney

2 Top 5s – Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, Justin Peck, Spencer Bayston

1 Top 5 – Kyle Larson, Cole Macedo, Tanner Thorson, Corey Day, Anthony Macri, Zeb Wise, Parker Price-Miller, Jacob Allen, Rico Abreu

TOP 10 FINISHES (18 Drivers):

4 Top 10s – Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, Spencer Bayston

3 Top 10s – Kyle Larson, Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu, Parker Price-Miller, Jacob Allen

2 Top 10s – Corey Day, Anthony Macri, Justin Peck

1 Top 10 – Cole Macedo, Tanner Thorson, Zeb Wise, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Chris Windom, Ryan Timms, Cory Eliason