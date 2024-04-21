USCS RAINED OUT ON SATURDAY NIGHT AT TALLADEGA SHORT TRACK

EASTABOGA, AL – April 20, 2024-Saturday night’s United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters event at Talladega Short Track was postponed by rain before the Feature Race could be contested. USCS and TST Officials will be announcing a make up date in the coming days.

The next two events for the United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters will be on Friday night, April 26 and Saturday night, April 27 at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, TN. For more information visit the USCS website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the series office at 770-865-6097.