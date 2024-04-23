ASCS National Shifts Montana Swing To August

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (April 22, 2024) – The 2024 lineup of events for the American Sprint Car Series National Tour continues to evolve and come into place, with the most recent update coming in the month of August.

Originally a two-night run in July, the trip north now encompasses six nights, starting in Kansas and Nebraska before heading north to Montana.

Dodge City Raceway Park has taken Friday, Aug. 16. Racing then moves to Lincoln County Raceway (North Platte, Neb.) for the tour’s first visit on Saturday, Aug. 17. Both nights are in conjunction with the ASCS Western Plains Region.

Northbound from there, the first stop in Montana is Big Sky Speedway in Billings for the first time since 2019 on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24 for the $12,012 to win Harvey Ostermiller Memorial. Back on the lineup for the first time since 2015, Electric City Speedway in Great Falls will take Friday, Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, during the 28th annual Montana Roundup. All four nights are co-sanctioned with the ASCS Frontier Region.

Further updates to the 2024 schedule are forthcoming and will be posted once confirmed.

The 2024 season marks the 33rd season of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours encompassing Wing and Non-Wing competition.

Live coverage of the National Tour can be found exclusively at http://www.DIRTVision.com.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ascsracing).

New August Swing:

Friday, Aug. 16 – Dodge City Raceway Park

Saturday, Aug. 17 – Lincoln County Raceway

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 23-24 – Big Sky Speedway

Friday-Saturday, Aug. 30-31 – Electric City Speedway

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning nine regional series that include 360 Sprint Cars, 410 Sprint Cars and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. ASCS is supported by DIRTVision, Hoosier Racing Tire, Racing Electronics and VP Racing.