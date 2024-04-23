Bring Your 6-Pack Coolers and Outside Food and Drink to Oswego Speedway on Saturday, June 8

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 23, 2024) – On Saturday, June 8, Oswego Speedway invites fans to take in a complete card of racing action for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supers with a special twist – the return of ‘Pack The Back Grandstands’ Night.

General admission seating in the Gary Witter Memorial rear grandstand will be available on a regular Saturday night for the first time in many years, with race fans invited to bring their own 6-pack coolers filled with their preferred alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages, along with any outside food, all for a ticket price of $30.

The front grandstands will also be open for the June 8 program, offering regularly priced tickets at $20. However, unlike the back grandstands, patrons who opt for front grandstand tickets will not have the option of bringing in any outside food or beverage.

Re-entry will not be permitted in the back grandstands, and all concession stands will remain closed, so fans are encouraged to plan accordingly and bring in as much outside food as they wish. In the front grandstand, concessions will operate as usual, and standard re-entry policies will be in effect.

All kids 16 and under will continue to be admitted FREE with the purchase of a paid adult front or rear grandstand ticket.

“We know how much our fans enjoy taking in the action from the back grandstands and we’ve been wanting to give them another opportunity to do that during the season,” said track owner, John Torrese. “Hopefully, everyone will be excited about the chance to enjoy the racing from a different perspective and take advantage of the value in a back grandstand ticket for June 8th.”

Oswego Speedway’s 73rd season of racing will take the green flag on Saturday, May 25th, with the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds, 35-lap Tony White Memorial for Pathfinder Bank SBS, and a 30-lap Memorial Day Weekend special for J&S Paving 350 Supers serving as the lid lifters.

Tickets for all regular season events, including front or rear grandstands passes for June 8, will be available soon by visiting OswegoSpeedway.com and clicking ‘Buy Tickets.’

