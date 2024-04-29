Cam Schafer Takes Cedar Lake Win

By Sherri Murawski

New Richmond, WI, April 27, 2024: The Pirtek Renegades were back at their home track of Cedar Lake Speedway on Saturday, where the Traditional Sprints competed in the Dash #3 Race of the 2024 season. Twelve teams signed in to do battle, with the Kiki’s Salsa and James Ackerley Construction heat #1 going to Cam Schafer from last starting position. From the pole position, Bryan Roach claimed the Adams Estates/Rapid Press heat race #2, Schafer raced from sixth to first in heat one to top all drivers with 125 passing points.

After the redraw for the Pirtek Feature lineup it was Brad Peterson and Bryan Roach setting the pace for the 20-lap feature. It was a green, white, and checkered race, the 99 of Roach held the top spot for the first twelve laps, with Peterson second and Schafer working his way to third. Fifth-starting Schafer slid passed both Peterson and Roach to take the lead on lap twelve. Roach and Peterson fought for second the rest of the way. At the double checkers the winningest driver in UMSS history added to his tally as Cam Schafer parked in Pirtek Victory Lane. Chasing Schafer to the line were Roach, Peterson, Brad Cunningham, and Jake Kouba.

The Pirtek Renegades next event will be Saturday, May 4th at Cedar Lake, the Traditionals will join the Winged Sprints who get to start their 2024 season. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

RESULTS:

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[5]; 2. 99-Bryan Roach[2]; 3. 93-Brad Peterson[1]; 4. 2C-Brad Cunningham[4]; 5. 6-Jake Kouba[7]; 6. 7X-Dan Atchison[6]; 7. 20L-Lucas Logue[3]; 8. 955-Lucas Grosinger[9]; 9. 95-John Vaillancourt[12]; 10. 76-Edison Aldrich[10]; 11. THE1-Tony Gernert[11]; 12. (DNF) 6X-Mark Martin[8]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[6]; 2. 6-Jake Kouba[4]; 3. 2C-Brad Cunningham[2]; 4. 93-Brad Peterson[5]; 5. 955-Lucas Grosinger[3]; 6. THE1-Tony Gernert[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Bryan Roach[1]; 2. 6X-Mark Martin[2]; 3. 20L-Lucas Logue[6]; 4. 7X-Dan Atchison[3]; 5. 76-Edison Aldrich[4]; 6. 95-John Vaillancourt[5]