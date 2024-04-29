Williams Grove Hoosier Diamond Series Opens Friday With Outlaws Tune Up

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will prepare for the upcoming World of Outlaws invasion at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, May 3 when they compete in a Hoosier Diamond Series World of Outlaws Tune Up race, presented by Shiloh Paving & Excavating.

The Tune Up event will pay $6,000 to win for the sprint cars as they get ready to compete against the outlaws in the Morgan Cup at the track on May 10 and 11.

An outlaws format including time trials, heats and a dash will be used to set the starting field for this Friday’s 25-lap main event.

The fastest qualifier of the night will receive $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

The total sprint car purse is worth $24,000 on Friday night with action getting underway at 7:30 pm.

The race will be the first in the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series at Williams Grove.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 Sprints are also on the racing card for what will be their second race of the 2024 season.

Dylan Norris opened the season for 358s with a win on March 29.

Troy Wagaman Jr. is the most recent 410 sprint winner at the track.

Event sponsor Shiloh Paving and Excavating Inc. of York has been offering commercial, industrial, and residential services since 1957.

Shiloh Paving has built its business through client referrals, earning its reputation as a trusted paving contractor throughout the region.

Visit www.shilohpaving.com to learn more about Shiloh Paving & Excavating.

Adult general admission for the May 3 racing program is set at $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

