JOE’S GARAGE BECOMES SPONSOR OF CRSA SPRINTS’ SOUTHERN TIER SERIES

By Marty Czekala

SODUS, N.Y – As the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by SuperGen Products begins its new season at Thunder Mountain Speedway Saturday, it kicks off the inaugural season for the Southern Tier Mini-Series. A new sponsor has signed up to sponsor the swing.

Mike Emhof and the CRSA Sprints are excited to welcome Joe’s Garage out of Binghamton to the CRSA family as the sponsor of the seven-race Southern Tier Series and the official mechanic of the CRSA Sprints. Joe’s Garage is a one-stop shop for automotive maintenance, from oil changes to complete auto repair. Joe’s also has 23.5-hour towing and roadside assistance for any issues at any time.

“It’s always great to kick off the series with something new,” said Emhof, promoter of the CRSA Sprints. “A new mini-series with a new partner interested in ‘The Future Stars of Sprint Cars.’ We’re excited to have Joe’s Garage give us their support.”

“I love to support the local and younger generation,” said Joe Furlong, owner of Joe’s Garage. “I’ve known Mike for a while, and we finally talked Friday and made it a done deal!”

Joe’s Garage is located on the corner of Robinson Street and Brandywine Avenue at 70 Robinson St. in Binghamton. For more information, like them on Facebook at Joe’s Garage or call the 24/7 number at (607) 723-3520.

The Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series begins Sat. May 4 at Thunder Mountain Speedway. Follow the action live on Dirt Track Digest TV and the MyRacePass app.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2024 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Joe’s Garage, Dandy, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Westward Painting Company, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, MyRacePass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please visit the CRSA Sprints on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and X (@CRSAsprints).