CRSA SPRINTS SET TO WAVE GREEN FLAG ON 2024 SEASON AT THUNDER MOUNTAIN

By Marty Czekala

SODUS, N.Y. – For the first time in about 32 weeks, the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by SuperGen Products get to say it’s race week.

The “Future Stars of Sprint Cars” will kick off their 2024 season Saturday at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Center Lisle. This will be the first time CRSA begins a campaign at Thunder Mountain and the 15th time they have visited.

Last year, the series ran one race July 23, in which Billy VanInwegen took the checkered flag for his sixth career CRSA Sprints victory.

Here’s a look at the headlines and what to expect this weekend.

New Miniseries: Saturday’s Thunder Mountain race begins the all-new Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series. This seven-race swing will travel to races throughout the 607 area, including Afton Fairgrounds Speedway and Penn Can Speedway and end at Skyline Raceway Motorsports Park on Sept. 20. The Southern Tier Series joins the DisBatch Brewing Co. Challenge, the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge, and the new Dandy Triple Play for four miniseries while also racing for overall points.

Welcome, Joe’s Garage: Joe’s Garage joins the CRSA family this year. Joe’s is a one-stop shop for automotive maintenance, from oil changes to complete auto repair. Joe’s also offers 23.5-hour towing and roadside assistance for any issues at any time.

“I love to support the local and younger generation,” said Joe Furlong, owner of Joe’s Garage. “I’ve known Mike for a while, and we finally talked Friday and made it a done deal!”

Joe’s Garage is located on the corner of Robinson and Brandywine at 70 Robinson St. in Binghamton. For more information, like them on Facebook at Joe’s Garage or call the 24/7 number at (607) 723-3520.

Tune In: Action can be seen live on Dirt Track Digest TV with Marty Czekala on the call. Expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com for $5.99 a month, featuring live timing, entry lists, fantasy, and results.

J-Hutt’s first title defense: Last year, Jordan Hutton was crowned the youngest champion in CRSA Sprints history, defeating 2022 champion Dalton Herrick by 19 points. The driver of the No. 66 recorded a series-high five victories, including two at Land of Legends Raceway and features at Utica-Rome Speedway, Woodhull Raceway and Fonda Speedway. Hutton’s best finish at Thunder Mountain was sixth in 2022.

“It’s something you dream of as a kid,” Hutton said. “2023 was very tough to do. I never thought we had it secured. When they finally announced it, it was like a dream come true. We didn’t have the motor we really wanted from backfiring. We learned and recovered for 2024.”

Hutton looks to become the first back-to-back champion since 2017-19 when Jeff Trombley won three straight.

Herrick favorite entering weekend: If there’s a man who knows how to perform well at Thunder Mountain, it’s Dalton Herrick. The driver of the No. 29 leads all past and present CRSA drivers in wins at Thunder Mountain with four, his most recent coming in 2021. Should Herrick return to victory lane, he will tie the season record for single-track wins alongside Scott Goodrich (Afton) and Darryl Ruggles (Land of Legends).

“We’re looking forward to it,” Herrick said. “It’s always suited our style where we could go and have a ton of bite. I want to lean on something right against the fence and that place allowed us to do that. Made it a lot of fun.”

Last year, Herrick scored his first of three wins Aug. 5 at Land of Legends Raceway. He must win early if Herrick wants a better chance at the championship.

Thunder Mountain can produce surprises: You never know who will be in victory lane at the night’s end in Center Lisle. In fact, five drivers have recorded their first career CRSA win at the mountain. 2022 saw a pair of first-time winners in Peter Dance and Ron Greek.

By The Numbers: Thunder Mountain has featured 11 drivers parking it in victory lane since the series began. Since it became a regular stop in 2012, an average car count of 19 drivers have shown up.

From the Frontman: “It’s been a hectic offseason for all of us at Mike Emhof Motorsports, and it feels great to get back to the track. With our talented group of drivers and an awesome team behind the scenes, 2024 plans to be the best yet!” ~ Mike Emhof

From the Track Promoter: “We’re very excited. We love having CRSA. We get along well with everyone, and it’s been a good deal.” ~ Karl Spoonhower

Up Next: The CRSA Sprints will head to Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua May 11 for the first of three trips as part of the DisBatch Brewing Co. Challenge.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2024 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please visit the CRSA Sprints on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and X (@CRSAsprints).