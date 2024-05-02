RECOGNIZING OUR FAMILY OF MARKETING PARTNERS

By Marty Czekala

SODUS, N.Y – With days until “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” push off for the first time this season, the CRSA Sprints would like to thank their partners for their support. Without it, none of it is possible.

A-Verdi Storage Containers: Now in its second year of title sponsorship, A-Verdi provides a variety of on-site storage and office products for residential, construction, special event and commercial customers. As a local family-owned business born and raised in New York, A-Verdi has the local knowledge and expertise to provide superior service. A-Verdi has been a part of the Mike Emhof Motorsports family for years. Call them at 1-800-248-3734 or visit averdi.com.

SuperGen Products: An authorized refurbisher and distributor of Champion Power Equipment products, including generators, inverters, log splitters, accessories and more. Visit their location at 104 Hoffman St. in Newark. SGP has been a part of the MEM family for years. For tech service, call their 24-hour hotline at 1-8-GENERATOR.

Westward Painting Company: Based in Lyons Falls, New York, Westward offers the best painters at a low cost and services ranging from log home restoration to commercial sandblasting. Interested in improving your home? Reach out for a free estimate at (315) 348-4047 or email westward@frontiernet.net

Pit Stop Convenience Stores: The official sponsor of the I-90 Challenge, Pit Stop has over 15 stores throughout Central New York. We strive to be the hometown convenience store in the communities we serve. Get quick, efficient service for fuel, snacks, drinks and meals. Go to www.pitstopc-stores.com to find a location near you.

DisBatch Brewing Company: The official sponsor of the DisBatch Challenge at Land of Legends, DisBatch started as beer lovers and gave time in service to others. They now remain committed to those traits as brewery owners and brewers. Try a beer on tap at 3250 Canandaigua Road in Macedon.

Joe’s Garage: The official sponsor of the Southern Tier Series, Joe’s is a one-stop shop for automotive maintenance. It also offers 23.5-hour towing and roadside assistance for any issues. Joe’s is located on the corner of Robinson and Bradywine in Binghamton. Issues? Call the 24/7 number at (607) 723-3520.

Dandy: The official sponsor of the Triple Play, Dandy is a full convenient store with excellent food service and a large selection of fuel. With over 60 locations in the Southern Tier of New York and Northern Pennsylvania, Dandy’s mission is to ensure that every customer receives courteous service while providing quality products at a fair price in a safe environment.

Hoosier Racing Tire: The official tire of CRSA, Hoosier tires are designed for champions. They have a vast distributor and dealer network to meet the needs of all customers. From the drivers on the go kart track to dragsters racing up to 300 mph down the strip, Hoosier Racing Tire has supported and fueled passion in the motorsports industry globally. Contact your nearest Hoosier Racing Tire distributor or search online at hoosiertire.com.

Maguire Family of Dealerships: Maguire is the official sponsor of the Magnificent Move of the Race. The Maguire Family has 23 dealerships selling cars from Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Toyota, Nissan and more. When you shop, you get the Maguire Family Commitment, the Maguire Family Price Guarantee, and a 30-Day Used Vehicle Exchange. Get shopping with them today at a location near you or by browsing their inventory at maguirecars.com. Maguire. Right by you.

Powdertech Powdercoating: Powdertech Powdercoating is the official sponsor of the hard charger award. When you need best-in-class powder coatings that stay stronger and longer, turn to Powdertech. They’re unparalleled in their detail to quality and pride themselves on making customers happy. Call them at (518) 356-1322 or online at powertechinc.com. Powdertech, if it’s worth keeping, it’s worth coating.

And all our other partners. PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, MyRacePass, and Mike Emhof Motorsports

The season kicks off Saturday at Thunder Mountain Speedway, a part of the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series. Can’t make it to Center Lisle? Watch it on Dirt Track Digest TV and/or follow live timing on the MyRacePass app.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please visit the CRSA Sprints on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and X (@CRSAsprints).