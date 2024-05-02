SPEED TOUR SUPER MODIFIEDS AT SHASTA SPEEDWAY POSTPONED TO JULY 27

ANDERSON, CALIFORNIA (May 2, 2024) – With an impending rainy forecast, officials at Shasta Speedway and the Speed Tour Super Modifieds have opted to postpone this weekend’s planned Tony Fernandez Memorial. The high speed action will be moved to July 27, joining the ARCA Menards Series West Shasta 150 for a huge doubleheader event on the .375-mile oval.

Race fans who already purchased tickets will have the option of a refund or a free upgrade to a ticket for the ARCA Menards Series West race. The next scheduled event for Shasta Speedway is on June 1st featuring Super Late Models, Legends, Bombers, and Hornets.