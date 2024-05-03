OHSWEKEN TEST AND TUNE POSTPONED DUE TO RAIN

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 3, 2024) – The practice session originally scheduled for tonight, Friday, May 3rd, has been postponed until Friday, May 10th, due to persistent rain and wet grounds at Ohsweken Speedway.

“We’re eager to welcome everyone back,” said Speedway owner Glenn Styres. “Unfortunately, today’s rain means we’ll have to wait another week.”

Two hours of rain this afternoon has made the grounds too wet to proceed. The rescheduled practice session will take place on Friday, May 10th, 2024. All cars slated to compete at Ohsweken Speedway in 2024 are invited to test their mettle on the lightning-fast 3/8-mile clay oval, including the track’s four weekly divisions: the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

The pit gate will open at 5:00 PM on Friday, May 10th, 2024, with a competitor fee of $25 per person. Cars will hit the track starting at 6:30 PM, with practice sessions alternating between divisions until 9:30 PM.

Ohsweken Speedway’s highly anticipated 2024 Friday Night Excitement schedule officially begins on Friday, May 17th. The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will all hit the track for their season debut. Additionally, NASCAR legend Ken Schrader will return to challenge Ontario’s finest in the UMP vs CDN Mod Challenge. Race time is set for 7:30 PM on opening night and throughout the season.

For the complete 2024 schedule of events, please visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.

YouTube: GForceTV

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.