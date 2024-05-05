BRYANT BELL TOPS LOGAN MITCHELL IN WESTERN MIDGET RACING THRILLER AT VENTURA

By Steven Blakesley

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA (May 4, 2024) – 2023 Western Midget Racing champion Bryant Bell of Oakley, Calif. outlasted series runner-up Logan Mitchell of Santa Cruz to claim round three of the WMR at Ventura Raceway on Saturday night. Bell became the third different winner of the 2024 season as well.

Bell and Mitchell were separated by just four points at the end the 2023 championship and came into Saturday’s races separated by the same margin. Bell and Mitchell then split the night’s heat races and lined up second and third respectively in the 20-lap feature.

Bell and his Boscacci Racing teammate Anthony Bruno of San Jose used the outside line to charge past polesitter Gary DeWitt of Mesa, Ariz. at the start of the main event. Bell paced Bruno, who won the season opener at Ventura Raceway, in a tight battle. Mitchell slid past DeWitt for third on lap seven and quickly reeled the top two.

Bruno tried to get around Bell on a few occasions, including a dive inside in turn one, to no avail. Bruno finally got a run on the outside in turn three but the leaders banged wheels. Bruno flipped side over side to end his race early on lap 16.

Bell drove ahead of Mitchell on the drop of the green flag on the restart. On the final lap, Mitchell made his move on the outside. Bell and Mitchell went across the finish line side-by-side, with Bell winning by just a few inches. DeWitt finished third followed by Nate Wait of Lodi and Todd Hawse of Moorpark.

Western Midget Racing resumes its 2024 season on May 17 at Ocean Speedway and May 18 at Petaluma Speedway. For more information visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com

RESULTS: Ventura Raceway May 4, 2024

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 09-Bryant Bell[2]; 2. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]; 3. 48-Gary DeWitt[1]; 4. 35W-Nate Wait[9]; 5. 31-Todd Hawse[7]; 6. 20-Kyle Hawse[6]; 7. 15-Adam Weisberg[11]; 8. 68-Marvin Mitchell[10]; 9. 57-Ray Richards[8]; 10. 9-Anthony Bruno[4]; 11. 3-Terry Nichols[5]; 12. (DNS) 1-Nick Velasquez[12]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 96X-Logan Mitchell[4]; 2. 48-Gary DeWitt[1]; 3. 3-Terry Nichols[3]; 4. 31-Todd Hawse[2]; 5. 35W-Nate Wait[5]; 6. 15-Adam Weisberg[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 09-Bryant Bell[1]; 2. 9-Anthony Bruno[6]; 3. 20-Kyle Hawse[3]; 4. 57-Ray Richards[4]; 5. 68-Marvin Mitchell[2]; 6. (DNS) 1-Nick Velasquez

2024 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

March 16 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Anthony Bruno

March 29 Ocean Speedway – RAIN OUT

March 30 Marysville Raceway – RAIN OUT

April 20 Bakersfield Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

May 4 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Bryant Bell

May 17 Ocean Speedway