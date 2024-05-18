Kofoid returns to Ohio racing roots, gets last lap pass for World of Outlaws win at Attica

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – A hand full of years ago a young Michael “Buddy” Kofoid moved to Ohio to make a name for himself in sprint car racing, competing weekly at Attica Raceway Park. The Penngrove, Calif. Driver used that experience to perfection Friday, getting by Carson Macedo on the last lap to score his first World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win of 2024.

Kofoid’s second ever Attica win was worth $12,000 on Kistler Engines Classic Night. It’s his fourth career World of Outlaws win.

“After Carson got by me on that restart I didn’t think the top of one and two was the place to be and I kind of got tight on that restart. Once he got by me I just tried to stay with him and pace him because I knew the race could potentially be won in traffic if it stayed green. I was able to keep bumping my wing back and move down the track in one and it really stuck a lane lower than him. Super happy to finally win a race this year. These Roth Motorsports guys have been unbelieveable. It’s the best I’ve ever felt in a sprint car and I owe it all to Dylan and Gage,” said Kofoid beside his Toyota Racing Development/Mobil 1/Roth Enterprises/HR Livestock Transportation backed #83.

Californian Kalib Henry led the opening lap of the 35-lap feature before Kofoid took over. Back-to-back race stoppages on lap 10 gave fellow Californian Macedo the chance to pounce on a restart and he slid into the lead. Heavy lapped traffic with 15 laps to go allowed Kofoid to reel in Macedo. On the last lap Kofoid got under Macedo and was able to slide him exciting turn four to score the win by just .250 seconds. Bill Balog, Brandon Spithaler and Henry rounded out the top five.

In the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature Sandusky, Ohio’s Bryan Sebetto took the lead from Brendon Torok on lap three and survived a late race caution to score his 15th career win in the division at Attica.

“It’s a testament to my guys and the hard work they put in the off-season. Kevin Schlachter hasn’t spared any expense for anything on this race car. The hard work of Guy Myers and Chase Rotsinger and Kevin during the week….can’t thank everyone who is a part of this team enough,” said Sebetto beside his Sandusky Bay Remodeling, JLH General Contractor, Sandusky Bay RV Rentals, KH Suspension, Overwatch Precision, Riehl Custom Fabrication, Level Performance, Commercial Glazing Systems, NAPA of Fremont, Clay Keim, Depot Pizza, CA Kustoms backed #01.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, May 24 with the 410 and 305 sprints and the $5,000-to-win first ever appearance of the Iron Man Late Model Series to “Ohio’s Finest Racing” venue.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, May 17, 2024

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

