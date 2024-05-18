OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY CANCELS MAY 17TH RACES DUE TO PERSISTENT RAIN AND WET GROUNDS

From Clinton Geoffrey

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 17, 2024) – Due to steady rain and saturated grounds, Ohsweken Speedway has regretfully cancelled the racing events scheduled for Friday, May 17th. The Speedway and staff were excited to welcome back race teams and fans, but the inclement weather necessitated a change in plans.

The decision to cancel tonight’s races was made after assessing ground conditions. Rain began locally at 10:30 AM and has continued throughout the day, thwarting any hopes of improvement. Despite initial forecasts predicting only afternoon showers, the rain is now expected to extend into the dinner hours.

As of 2:30 PM, persistent rainfall has prevented any significant drying of the grounds, leaving the track, pit area, and spectator parking lot unusable.

The increased payouts scheduled for tonight’s Opening Night will be rescheduled for next week, ensuring an exciting and rewarding event for all participants.

We appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing everyone at the track next week under better conditions.