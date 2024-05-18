Lucas Wolfe Holds Off Rahmer For Williams Grove 410 Sprint Win

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Lucas Wolfe held off the late race challenges of Freddie Rahmer to win the 25-lap 410 sprint car feature at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

The victory was the 24th of his career at the track.

Delaware’s Andy Best took the win in the 20-lap 358 sprint car feature to close the night, notching his first career oval checkers in the division.

Wolfe led the first two laps from the second starting spot in the 410 sprint main before a light rain halted the event.

Fortunately, the shower was brief and the race was able to resume within 30 minutes with Wolfe racing ahead of Chad Trout, Kyle Reinhardt and Rahmer.

Only two more laps could be completed before Tony Jackson crashed in the third turn, slowing the pace.

Rahmer got by Reinhardt on the restart before the pace was again slowed with seven laps away, this time for a spun Jeff Halligan.

Wolfe continued to set the pace at the halfway point but by lap 15 Rahmer was racing with Trout for the second spot, which he was able to secure with seven laps to go.

And by that time Wolfe was racing through the rear of the field, allowing Rahmer to close in, setting up a battle for control.

On more than one occasion Rahmer was able to work alongside of Wolfe for the top spot only to see Wolfe hold on and surge back into control.

The pair set a torrid pace through traffic all the way to the finish line with Rahmer mounting a furious final lap, final turn bid for the win.

But a last lap pass was not to be as Wolfe took the victory by .318 seconds over a challenging Rahmer.

Troy Wagaman Jr. was third followed by Trout and PA Dyno Hard Charger Matt Campbell.

Sixth through 10th went to Devon Borden, Reinhardt, Logan Wagner, Justin Whittall and Dylan Cisney.

Heats went to Reinhardt, Wolfe and Borden with Ryan Taylor taking the consolation race.

Wagaman set fast time in warm-ups with a lap of 16.609 seconds.

Andy Best annihilated the field in his heat race and then picked up where he let off when it came time for the limited sprint main event.

Best entered the rear of the field on the eighth lap but saw his pace halted at the halfway point for a terrible backstretch flip by Samuel Miller who was running 10th.

Luckily Miller was able to climb from his car under his own power.

Best went on to snag the win by .400 seconds over Derek Locke.

Steve Owings, Chase Gutshall and Logan Rumsey completed the top five.

Sixth through 10th went to Wyatt Hinkle, Kyle Spence, Doug Hammaker, Dwight Leppo and Adam Carberry, who was the PA Dyno Hard Charger.

Heats were taken by Rumsey, Best and Locke with Carberry copping the consolation race.

Feature Finishes:

5/17/24

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Lucas Wolfe, 2. Freddie Rahmer, 3. Troy Wagaman Jr., 4. Chad Trout, 5. Matt Campbell, 6. Devon Borden, 7. Kyle Reinhardt, 8. Logan Wagner, 9. Justin Whittall, 10. Dylan Cisney, 11. Austin Bishop, 12. Ryan Taylor, 13. Ryan Wilson, 14. Kyle Moody, 15. TJ Stutts, 16. Nash Ely, 17. JJ Loss, 18. Callum Williamson, 19. Derek Hauck, 20. Kyle Keen, 21. Kody Lehman, 22. Jeff Halligan, 23. Jarrett Cavalet, 24. Tony Jackson

DNQ: Steve Buckwalter, Matt Miller, Bryn Gohn, Cameron Smith

358 sprints, 20 laps: 1. Andy Best, 2. Derek Locke, 3. Steve Owings, 4. Chase Gutshall, 5. Logan Rumsey, 6. Wyatt Hinkle, 7. Kyle Spence, 8. Doug Hammaker, 9. Dwight Leppo, 10. Adam Carberry, 11. Justin Foster, 12. Tyler Rutherford, 13. Cody Fletcher, 14. Joe Timmins, 15. Frankie Herr, 16. Matt Findley, 17. Seth Schnoke, 18. Greg Foster, 19. Nick Yinger, 20. Preston Lattomus, 21. Chad Criswell, 22. Samuel Miller, 23. Zach Newlin, 24. Chris Frank

DNQ: Rob Taylor, Kruz Kepner, Cole Small, Jude Siegel, Josh Harner, Cole Knopp, Will Brunson