Paul Nienhiser Nets 31st Career MOWA Win

PETERSEN MEDIA

Spending his Friday night taking on MOWA at his home track, Jacksonville Speedway, Paul Nienhiser charged from the fifth starting position and took the lead late and never looked back en route to his sixth feature event win of the year, and his 31st career triumph with MOWA.

“It was a long couple of days with my wife spending the night in the ER on Thursday and having surgery Friday morning,” Paul Nienhiser said. “Luckily everything went extremely well for her and my guys were able to get us situated at the track.

Drawing the front row for heat race competition, Nienhiser had a very sporty CAM2 Lubricants/Midland Performance Inc./MB Heating and Cooling backed No. 9x under him as he quickly jumped to the early lead. Leading the way from start to finish, Nienhiser’s win moved him into both the redraw and the feature event where the five pill lined him up in the third row of the 25-lapper.

When the green flag flew, Nienhiser was able to work his way through the top-five as he quickly got into third and began to chase after the lead duo of Will Armitage and Joe B. Miller.

Continuing to hound the lead duo, Nienhiser was able to work around Armitage on the 15th circuit as he moved into second and began his four-lap pursuit of Miller.

Erasing the advantage that Miller had built up over the field on the 18th lap, lap 19 saw Nienhiser make his race winning move on the exit for turn four as he got around Miller and took the top spot to much of the crowd’s delight.

Out front, Nienhiser was flawless over the next six laps as he paced the field, and rocketed to the win.

With the win, Nienhiser now has 31 series wins to his credit and brings his season total up to six wins in just 14 starts.

“We didn’t quite have the balance had all year in our car early in the night, but we took some big swings and it worked out,” Nienhiser said. “Again, thanks to the guys for all they do for me. They have carried my weight a ton this year with all of the stuff I have going on outside of racing and have really done a great job. It is a great feeling to know we have a car capable of winning each night we show up.”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Lubricants, Midland Performance Inc., MB Heating & Cooling Inc., Buffalo Wild Wings, T&K Tree Services, Morrow Brothers Ford Inc., American Rental Center, Signature Signs, The Auringer Family, Matt Bradshaw, Wessler Bros. Agency Inc., Haverfield Construction-Concrete, Dropped Mobile, Mason Sound, AB&C Moving, Bayer, Dekalb/Asgrow, Maxim Racing, Engler Machine and Tool, Rider Racing Engines, K1 Race Gear, and Super Shox for their support.

Nienhiser would also like to thank Heartland Trailer Manufacturing, Rockstar Wraps, Kinney Racing Engines, and Stronghurst Collision Center for their support of Scott Bonar’s No. 50 car.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-14, Wins-6, Top 5’s-8, Top 10’s-10

ON TAP: Nienhiser will be in action this coming Sunday night at Benton County Speedway.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.