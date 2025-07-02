Tripleheader Ohio Weekend Ahead for Great Lakes Super Sprints

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Celebrating 249 years of Independence, the Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP are headed into the Holiday weekend with three races and three tracks on the schedule. Waynesfield Raceway Park kicks off the weekend on Thursday, Limaland Motorsports Park holds the middle of the weekend on Friday, with the quarter-mile at Millstream Raceway wrapping up the tripleheader.

In the first visit to Waynesfield Raceway Park in May, Devon Dobie dominated from the front of the field. Collecting his first win of the 2025 season, nearly 10 years to the day since his first career win, Dobie executed precision around “The Field of Speed” alongside timely cautions to get the win over Bryan Sebetto, Kasey Jedrzejek, Max Stambaugh, and Jared Horstman.

Limaland Motorsports Park has hosted four GLSS races in 2025, three of which have seen Stambaugh go to Victory Lane. Jedrzejek was the lone driver who interrupted the Stambaugh winning streak back on May 23rd.

As for Millstream Speedway, a trip to the quarter-mile awaits on Saturday after the first trip to the half-mile was cancelled in May. The Great Lakes Super Sprints were the first ever sanction to race on the quarter-mile when track conditions on the half-mile resulted in the event being moved to the quarter-mile. Zane DeVault, who won both visits to Millstream last season, held off Greg Wilson, Kasey Jedrzejek, Chase Dunham, and Narin Naida for the first ever Millstream quarter-mile win.

The 2025 Championship Points battle remains tight for the Great Lakes Super Sprints Tour. Max Stambaugh and Jared Horstman both collected their fifth win of the season with wins at Tri-City and Crystal respectively. Horstman holds an 18 point advantage over Stambaugh heading into the weekend with Dustin Daggett third 181 points back.

In the Ohio CAT Division, Stambaugh has a 106-point advantage on Jared Horstman, but the top six in points remain one night’s full-points away from the lead. With 225 points available per night, Devon Dobie sits third 114 back, Phil Gressman fourth 168 behind, defending Ohio CAT Champion, Dustin Daggett sits 169 points behind Stambaugh, and Chase Dunham is 171 points back.

Gates open at 4:00 PM on Thursday at Waynesfield, 5:00 PM Friday at Limaland, and 4:00 PM Saturday at Millstream. Fans who can’t make the trip can watch all the action LIVE at www.GreatLakesSprints.Tv.

For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints, log onto www.GreatLakesSprints.com.