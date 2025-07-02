TURNER TAKES $5,000 SOS WIN AT BRIGHTON

From SOS

BRIGHTON, Ont. (June 28, 2025) – Ryan Turner took the win in round three of the Gold Crown Super Series with the Southern Ontario Sprints at Brighton Speedway on Saturday night. The win was worth $5,000 thanks to Nitro 54 Variety, Tammy 10 Media, and Ackland Insurance.

Ryan Turner and Matt Billings made up the front row for the 25-lap main event. Turner took off at the drop of the green flag and was hooked up on the high side while championship leader Darren Dryden tried to hunt him down. Dale Curran, Liam Martin, and Billings put on an entertaining race for third behind the two leaders.

Determined to score a win, Turner was flawless from start to finish as he flew to victory lane, leaving Dryden to settle for second. Billings placed third, Martin fourth, and Curran fifth. Tyeller Powless, Baily Heard, Ashton VanEvery, Evan Reynolds, and Alex Bergeron took top ten finishes; Scott Hall was running well inside the top ten, but had problems late in the race.

Dryden claimed the Ackland Insurance Quick Time Award, while Reynolds was The Drivers Project Hard Charger Award winner.

The next SOS event is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at Buxton Speedway. Please visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for race results, points standings, and more information about the Southern Ontario Sprints.

2025 Southern Ontario Sprints Season

Statistical Report – Friday, June 28, 2025

Brighton Speedway – Brighton, Ontario, Canada

A-Main [Started] 25 laps

15-Ryan Turner[1]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 3. 70MM-Matt Billings[2]; 4. 9-Liam Martin[5]; 5. 31C-Dale Curran[3]; 6. 77T-Tyeller Powless[6]; 7. 70-Baily Heard[8]; 8. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[9]; 9. 13-Evan Reynolds[17]; 10. 12-Alex Bergeron[15]; 11. 42W-Rick Wilson[11]; 12. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[16]; 13. 81-Tyler Reynolds[13]; 14. 84-Tyler Rand[14]; 15. 87XS-Skyler Evans[12]; 16. 94X-Scott Hall[7]; 17. 22-Allen Gilleta[18]; 18. 0C-Cole MacDonald[10]

Awards

The Drivers Project Hard Charger ($150) – Evan Reynolds (+8)

Ackland Insurance Quick Time ($100) – Darren Dryden (12.788 seconds)

Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

70MM-Matt Billings[1]; 2. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 3. 94X-Scott Hall[2]; 4. 0C-Cole MacDonald[3]; 5. 81-Tyler Reynolds[6]; 6. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]

Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

15-Ryan Turner[1]; 2. 70-Baily Heard[2]; 3. 42W-Rick Wilson[3]; 4. 31C-Dale Curran[4]; 5. 84-Tyler Rand[5]; 6. 13-Evan Reynolds[6]

Heat Race 3 [Started] 8 laps

9-Liam Martin[1]; 2. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[2]; 3. 87XS-Skyler Evans[3]; 4. 77T-Tyeller Powless[4]; 5. 12-Alex Bergeron[5]; 6. 22-Allen Gilleta[6]

Tmed Hot Laps 1

12DD-Darren Dryden, 00:12.788[1]; 2. 70MM-Matt Billings, 00:13.158[4]; 3. 94X-Scott Hall, 00:13.261[5]; 4. 0C-Cole MacDonald, 00:13.291[2]; 5. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, 00:13.376[3]; 6. 81-Tyler Reynolds, 00:13.817[6]

Timed Hot Laps 2

31C-Dale Curran, 00:12.957[6]; 2. 15-Ryan Turner, 00:12.980[1]; 3. 70-Baily Heard, 00:13.212[2]; 4. 42W-Rick Wilson, 00:13.522[4]; 5. 84-Tyler Rand, 00:13.638[3]; 6. 13-Evan Reynolds, 00:14.100[5]

Timed Hot Laps 3

77T-Tyeller Powless, 00:13.610[2]; 2. 9-Liam Martin, 00:13.697[1]; 3. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, 00:13.787[6]; 4. 87XS-Skyler Evans, 00:13.822[5]; 5. 12-Alex Bergeron, 00:14.293[4]; 6. 22-Allen Gilleta, 00:14.819[3]