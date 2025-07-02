CRSA Sprints Independence Day Triple Play Ready to Sweep Through Land of Legends and Ransomville

By Marty Czekala

Since 2020, Fourth of July week has been a constant week for the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints to book races.

This weekend, it gets turned up three notches as CRSA prepares to host its first tripleheader in series history.

The Independence Day Triple Play hits the road July 3 as the “Future Stars of Sprint Cars” make their first stop at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua to kick off the first round of the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge. The event is part of the undercard to the Super DIRTcar Series’ Stars and Stripes Spectacular. It will be the 22nd time the series visits the Land of Legends.

The following night, CRSA celebrates America’s independence by heading West for its inaugural trip to Ransomville Speedway, under a half-hour from Niagara Falls. “The Big R” has hosted sprint car events, ranging from the Southern Ontario Sprints to most recently, Kubota High Limit Racing last May. Fireworks will also be on hand to add to the entertainment.

Saturday night, the 305 Sprints conclude the Independence Day Triple Play by returning to Land of Legends Raceway for the inaugural Jason Quigley Memorial and the second race of the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge.

A massive week is ahead for CRSA. Here’s a look at the news and notes.

Tune In: Action can be seen exclusively on DIRTVision this Thursday night at Land of Legends. Friday night’s Ransomville stream is available on Dirt Track Digest TV. Saturday’s show from Canandaigua is available for free on Land of Legends TV and simulcast on DIRTVision. For $5.99 a month, expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com, which features live timing, entry lists, fantasy and results.

Last Race: CRSA made its first appearance at Fulton Speedway for round three of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge.

It was a dominant showing by Bobby Parrow, who took the lead at the start and opened up the gap. Just past the halfway point, Zach Sobotka, after starting 11th via his Elab Smokers Boutique Scramble Dash win, made his way to the runner-up and began to challenge “BP80” for the top spot. With lapped traffic in the way, Parrow was able to open the gap until a yellow with three to go.

In the race’s final restart, Parrow missed his line on the bottom and gave Sobotka a chance to make his move. Up on the top shelf, the No. 38 went around the outside of Parrow to take the lead to not only win his second career CRSA victory, but also become the first back-to-back winner since Jordan Hutton achieved it in 2023.

“I felt like I was trying to drive it into turn one differently every time and on those last few restarts, I hit it just right,” said Sobotka in victory lane. “It’s my first full year with the 305 and to win two in a row? That feels good.”

Parrow finished second while Spencer Burley recorded his best career series finish in third.

Point Standings: With two straight wins, Sobotka extends his points lead to 27 over Dillon Paddock.

The battle for third now heats up as Dalton Herrick jumped up to P3, 58 points back. Jordan Hutton dropped a spot after losing power in his No. 66, but is a marker back on Herrick.

Spencer Burley rounds out the top five, 86 points behind, but has company for the spot as Scott Landers is six points behind him in sixth.

The rest of the top 12 looks like this: Alysha Bay is seventh (-105), Timmy Lotz eighth (-117), Tomy Moreau ninth (-129) and Darryl Ruggles rounds out the top 10 (-173). Vince Chicklets stands 11th (-187) while Steve Glover and Bailey Boyd are tied for 12th (-213).

The Streak: There’s no question the biggest target in the CRSA pits is Zach Sobotka.

Not only has he won the last two races, but in six starts this season, the No. 38 has recorded six top fives and an impressive average finish of 3.0 in his first full season.

It’s very tough to win two in a row in the 305 Sprints, but three in a row? Only two drivers have done it. Danny Varin won three straight in 2013 at Albany-Saratoga, Fonda and Afton and Darryl Ruggles in 2018, all at Land of Legends.

A three-time track champion in the Sportsman division with numerous wins, Sobotka has also won in the track’s Big Block Modified division back in June 2023. A win on the Ontario County Fairgrounds would make Sobotka one of nine drivers in the track’s 72-year history to have won in three different divisions.

CRSA vs the LOLR regulars: When the series heads to Canandaigua, the drivers of the weekly 305 class will always be threats.

In track points, Bobby Parrow is the driver to watch closely amongst the track regulars. The defending track champion and DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge champion leads the point standings with three wins on the season and holds a 56-point lead.

Three other drivers have a track win on the season, including series regulars Dillon Paddock, Jordan Hutton and track regular Ethan Gray.

Other drivers that have run well at Canandaigua this season include Dan Craun, who won a CRSA feature last August at Outlaw and Lance Dusett in his second season of 305 Sprint Car competition.

Experience at Ransomville: Many drivers enter Friday’s race at Ransomville with very little to no experience.

Dan Bennett ran with the Southern Ontario Sprints two years ago and finished ninth.

Thunder Mountain winner Johnny Smith also has experience. “The Firecracker Kid,” who will celebrate his birthday come July 4, finished third with the Empire Super Sprints in 2022. Billy VanInwegen also has some experience with ESS.

Loyalty Giveaways: This wave of races marks the first three races toward the Winter’s Rear End, Driveshaft, U-Joint, Torque Tube, Torque Ball and Housing giveaway. Anyone who enters all three of the Independence Day Triple Play races, plus Ransomville’s second show Sept. 5, will be eligible for the drawing.

By the Numbers at Land of Legends: 12 different drivers have found their way to victory lane in Canandaigua. Darryl Ruggles leads with five, followed by Jeff Trombley and Alysha Bay, each with three. Jordan Hutton has two and eight drivers have one win. Seven drivers have recorded their first career win at the Land of Legends. Both races last year featured first-timers in Matt Rotz and Dillon Paddock. Amongst 77 drivers that have qualified for the past 21 A-Mains, Dan Craun is the only driver to qualify for all of them.

From the Frontman: “We’re excited to celebrate the red, white and blue with our Independence Day Triple Play. Two big shows at Land of Legends with over $1000 to win and our first show at Ransomville with fireworks. We can’t wait to see the stories that come out of this tripleheader!” ~ Mike Emhof

From the LOLR Track Promoter: “There’s nothing more exciting right now than where the 305 class is going in New York. Our great relationship with Mike Emhof Motorsports and CRSA is helping to show what I think is the most exciting classes that’s available for racing in New York.” ~ Paul Cole

From the Ransomville GM: “I’ve seen the class grow at Canandaigua. I’ve seen how successful it can be and the amount of cars last year and for the CRSA races, that’s a promoter’s dream. It’s a good time to be a sprint car fan at Ransomville this year!” ~ Tana Robinson

Up Next: CRSA resumes the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series Friday at Penn Can Speedway. Action can also be seen live on Dirt Track Digest TV and Race Report TV.

Standings

1. 38 Zach Sobotka, 982 pts

2. 8 Dillon Paddock -27

3. 29 Dalton Herrick -58

4. 66 Jordan Hutton -59

5. 15B Spencer Burley -86

6. 33 Scott Landers -92

7. 48A Alysha Bay -105

8. 18 Timmy Lotz -117

9. 22 Tomy Moreau -129

10. 48JR Darryl Ruggles -173