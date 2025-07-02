Wilke Doubles In Wisconsin WingLESS On Wilmot Carload & Fireworks Night

(Wilmot, Wis., Tuesday, July 1, 2025)–Eric Wilke of Genesee first WIlmot Raceway AutoMeter Powered By Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints Series 20-lap feature win of the season on Carload & Fireworks Night Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

“It’s always fun to win here at Wilmot, and on fireworks night makes it even more special,” said Wilke, who captured his second WingLESS Sprint feature victory of the season having taken top honors June 22 at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie. “The car was set up just right. I saw Adam (Taylor) running the high side, but I stuck with my line and it worked. I have to thank my Grandpa Bill who was here to see me win. It’s special.”

Two cautions, one on lap 8 and one on lap 10 kept erasing Wilke’s large advantage. Wilke and Taylor battled side by side briefly following the last restart midway through the main. Wilke stuck to his line while Taylor got caught in the berm allowing Wilke to pull away.

Tyler Kuxhouse of Antioch, IL ended up earning the Behling Racing Equipment Hard Charger honor improving 7 positions to edge out Taylor for second. Taylor held on to third edging out a fast finishing Tim Cox of Park City, IL who came across fourth. Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL improved 7 spots as well taking fifth.

Bristol’s Chris Klemko won the Fox Lake Harbor Presents All Star Performance 1st Heat. Shawn Swim of Zion, IL took the Game Day Men’s Health Presents Behling Race Equipment 2nd Heat. Kuxhouse captured the BR Motorsports Presents King Race Products 3rd Heat.

Taylor posted the Body Craft fast qualifier time of :14.900 seconds.

Next Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints action is joining the NOS Energy World of Outlaws Sprint Car Larry Hillerud Memorial Badger 40 doubleheader Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12.

Three days of activities are planned for Wilmot Raceway with details at wilmotraceway.com or the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.

Several WingLESS teams and other competitors from the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Cars, 11-75 Sports Complex and Eatery IRA Lightning Sprints along with various Wilmot Raceway drivers plus custom cars are planning to participate in Cruising For Custard Motorsports & Car Show 5-8 pm Monday, July 7, at Culver’s in Paddock Lake just south of Hwy. 50 on Hwy. 75.

In addition Let’s Go Racing Motorsports Report Podcast hosted by Mike Babicz will be airing live from Culver’s 8-9 pm Monday, July 7 on Let’s Go Racing and 216theNet Facebook Live, 216 Creator Studio YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

Watch in Antioch July 4th Parade for Body Craft Wilmot Raceway and Interstate Racing Association Pace Trucks in position 13. Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m.

Several race teams are participating in other parades in Union Grove and Richmond, among others.